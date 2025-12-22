Raiders’ potential draft dilemma: Winning games could cost them a chance at a franchise QB

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders nearly pulled off an upset against the Houston Texans on Sunday. By…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders nearly pulled off an upset against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

By playing their best football in several weeks and still coming up short in the 23-21 loss, Las Vegas remained in the running for the top pick in next year’s NFL draft.

If the Raiders continue to play as well as they did against the Texans, that top pick likely won’t be available because their next two opponents — the New York Giants on Sunday and the Chiefs the week after — are beatable and both games are at home. The Raiders, in fact, are favored by a point over the Giants at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Giants are tied with the Raiders for the league’s worst record at 2-13. Kansas City is down to its third-string quarterback after injuries to Patrick Mahomes and former Raider Gardner Minshew and has been eliminated from the playoff race. This is a far cry from the Chiefs championship teams of the past several seasons.

Should Las Vegas win both games, it could drop to seventh in the draft order. And, once again, not be in position to take the franchise quarterback the Raiders so badly need.

The Raiders might not be alone in hoping to land Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza if he’s the first quarterback off the board as expected.

There are scenarios in which the Raiders split their final two games and still get the No. 1 pick, but those aren’t likely outcomes.

Their best chance is to lose out, which won’t happen if the team that showed up against Houston makes another appearance or two over the final couple of weekends of the regular season.

Coaches and players, of course, aren’t wired to want to lose. The players showed on Sunday they are still playing hard for Pete Carroll, whose future with the franchise is in question. Getting the top pick means nothing to him if he’s not around to make use of it.

Playing a competitive game against the Texans and showing improvement to close the season could be enough to convince owner Mark Davis to give Carroll another season.

“The intensity that we played at throughout carried over from special teams and defense and offense,” Carroll said. “That helps us in all ways, but I thought most of all, it was the intent of the guys to show who we are. I was really fired up about that part of it.”

What’s working

DE Maxx Crosby’s motor never stops running. He played every defensive snap for the fifth week in a row despite dealing with knee issues that have sidelined him in many practices in recent weeks. Crosby showed his athleticism and willingness to go full speed every play by chasing down Texans running back Nick Chubb, lunging to tackle him from behind.

What needs help

QB Geno Smith is tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions, the latest a first-quarter pick that was returned for a touchdown and gave Houston a 7-0 lead. The Raiders didn’t go away and had their chances to win, but they were forced to play from behind nearly right away. And in a close game, that play became even more magnified.

Stock up

This was the game running back Ashton Jeanty has been waiting to produce. The sixth pick in this year’s draft rushed for 128 yards and had a touchdown run of 51 yards and a TD catch of 60. He’s the fourth rookie with a scoring run and catch of 50 or more yards in a game and the first since Denver’s Clinton Portis in 2002 against the Chiefs.

Stock down

The Raiders defense couldn’t get off the field in the fourth quarter. They gave up two drives that each lasted more than five minutes, the first ending in a touchdown and the second running out the clock. Las Vegas had an issue with a third down pass interference penalty that extended the second drive for Houston, a call that Carroll on Monday called “lousy” and “devastating.”

Injuries

T Kolton Miller (ankle) will practice again this week, but no determination has been made on whether he will play. The Raiders need him back because they lost their third starter on the line when C/G Jordan Meredith (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Key number

434-435-6 — That’s the Raiders’ record since the 1970 merger, the first time they have been below .500 since beginning that initial season 1-2-1.

Next steps

The Raiders host the Giants on Sunday.

