Raiders’ Maxx Crosby questionable with knee injury but expected to play against Broncos

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby was listed as questionable with a knee injury for Sunday’s home game against Denver, but Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll said Friday he expects him to play.

Crosby has been battling a balky knee this season but has not missed any games. He was limited in practice Wednesday and held out Thursday and Friday.

Crosby has four sacks and 13 tackles for loss over his past five games.

“Maxx is going to play,” Carroll said. “I can’t believe him not playing. We really wanted to maximize the rest opportunity here. He’s planning on playing, but it still has to go down this way.”

Several Raiders are dealing with injuries this week.

Tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and wide receivers Alex Bachman (thumb) and Dont’e Thornton Jr. (concussion) were ruled out. Linebacker Jamal Adams (knee), center/guard Jordan Meredith (ankle), guard Dylan Parham (back) and safety Jeremy Chinn (back) were questionable.

