Raiders’ Geno Smith misses practice with shoulder injury, status for game at Philadelphia uncertain

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Geno Smith did not practice Wednesday because a shoulder injury, placing his status for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia in question.

Coach Pete Carroll termed Smith’s status as day-to-day. Kenny Pickett, who was Jalen Hurts’ backup last season with the Eagles, took first-team snaps in practice.

“I’ll just wait and see what (Smith) feels like,” Carroll said.

Smith injured his right (throwing) shoulder in the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Denver. He was not available for comment Wednesday.

Pickett replaced Smith and completed 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“Coming in late, I didn’t much work with the first-team guys at all,” Pickett said. “So the fact I can go out there and get some (Wednesday) would be huge.”

The Raiders are getting healthier overall.

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. passed the concussion protocol after not playing against the Broncos.

Tight end Michael Mayer, who missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, returned to practice in limited form.

Tackle Kolton Miller, on injured reserve since Sept. 30 because of an ankle injury, also received limited practice time.

Even Carroll has his own injury issues, wearing a thumb brace on his right hand.

“I probably should’ve learned a lesson here,” Carroll said. “You can catch punts and kickoffs in your 60s, but when you get in your 70s, I would encourage other people to not catch punts on JUGS Machines.”

