Pro Picks: Bears and Panthers will win in first-place showdowns

So much for home-field advantage in December.

Nine road teams are favorites in Week 16, including two playing in matchups for first place in three of the four NFC divisions.

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the week with a 38-37 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a battle for first place in the NFC West on Thursday night.

The Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) take on the Chicago Bears (10-4) for the second time in three weeks to determine first in the NFC North on Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) and Carolina Panthers (7-7) go head-to-head in the first of two meetings over the final three weeks that will settle the NFC South.

The Packers and Buccaneers each are road favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pro Picks predicts all of the games:

CINCINNATI (4-10) at MIAMI (6-8)

Line: Bengals minus 4

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are coming off a shutout loss. Teams are 5-0 against the spread this season in the next game after scoring zero points. The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention and are benching Tua Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers.

BEST BET: BENGALS: 27-17

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-4) at DALLAS (6-7-1)

Line: Cowboys minus 2 1/2

Justin Herbert is playing tough, leading the Chargers to consecutive wins since left wrist surgery. The Cowboys are on the verge of playoff elimination so they’re playing for a winning record. They’ve been inconsistent all season. Jesse Minter’s defense will be a challenge for Dak Prescott and Dallas. Herbert is 17-12-1 against the spread as an underdog.

UPSET SPECIAL: CHARGERS: 22-20

PHILADELPHIA (9-5) at WASHINGTON (4-10)

Line: Eagles minus 6 1/2

A rematch of the NFC championship game that lost its luster when the Commanders fell apart months ago. Jalen Hurts had an excellent game and the Eagles got back on track last week against the dismal Raiders. They’re a win away from becoming the first team in two decades to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons. Backup Marcus Mariota starts for Washington.

EAGLES: 27-16

GREEN BAY (9-4-1) at CHICAGO (10-4)

Line: Packers minus 1

The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 in Week 14 but lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons last week, a devastating blow for the team’s Super Bowl hopes. They also could be without right tackle Zach Tom, safety Evan Williams and wideout Christian Watson. The Bears have the second-best running offense in the NFL and could take advantage of Green Bay’s banged-up defense. The Packers have won 12 of the last 13 meetings.

BEARS: 26-23

BUFFALO (10-4) at CLEVELAND (3-11)

Line: Bills minus 10

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off an impressive comeback win in New England but still need help to catch the Patriots. They can’t let up against Shedeur Sanders and the woeful Browns. Myles Garrett is one sack away from breaking the NFL’s single-season record. That’ll be one of the few highlights for Cleveland in yet another terrible season.

BILLS: 27-13

KANSAS CITY (6-8) at TENNESSEE (2-12)

Line: Chiefs minus 3 1/2

The Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention last week and that wasn’t even the worst news. Patrick Mahomes went down with a torn ACL and that will impact 2026. They’re playing for pride at this point. Gardner Minshew takes over for Mahomes. The lowly Titans have lost 11 straight home games. Cam Ward’s TD pass to defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons last week was the best moment of the season.

CHIEFS: 20-17

NEW YORK JETS (3-11) at NEW ORLEANS (4-10)

Line: Saints minus 4 1/2

A new defensive coordinator isn’t going to change the Jets’ misery. They’re still looking for their first interception of the season. The Saints have only won one more game than New York, but there are more positive vibes in New Orleans. Rookie Tyler Shough is 3-3 and now has beaten Carolina twice and Tampa Bay once.

SAINTS: 23-16

MINNESOTA (6-8) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-12)

Line: Vikings minus 3

J.J. McCarthy had Jerry Jones criticizing his defense after a solid game in Dallas. He’ll try to make it three good ones in a row. The Giants can ruin their bid for the No. 1 overall pick with a win. At least Jaxson Dart is fun to watch.

VIKINGS: 24-19

TAMPA BAY (7-7) at CAROLINA (7-7)

Line: Buccaneers minus 3

The Buccaneers have lost five of six, coach Todd Bowles is questioning if some players care enough and somehow they’re still favorites on the road against the inconsistent Panthers. Baker Mayfield is 5-0 against the Panthers, who cut him in 2022. Bryce Young and the Panthers are 7-5 overall in the underdog role.

PANTHERS: 26-24

JACKSONVILLE (10-4) at DENVER (12-2)

Line: Broncos minus 3

Trevor Lawrence had six TDs last week in Jacksonville’s fifth straight win. Bo Nix had four TD passes in his best game last week. The Broncos have won 11 in a row to move closer to clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed. One winning streak will end either way.

BRONCOS: 23-18

ATLANTA (5-9) at ARIZONA (3-11)

Line: Falcons minus 2 1/2

Kirk Cousins proved last week in Tampa Bay he’s far from finished. Bijan Robinson leads the NFL is scrimmage yards and Kyle Pitts Jr. is coming off one of the best games any tight end has ever played. The Cardinals are heading toward significant offseason changes.

FALCONS: 27-20

PITTSBURGH (8-6) at DETROIT (8-6)

Line: Lions minus 7

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are back atop the AFC North with the Ravens right behind. They’ve got a difficult challenge against the Lions coming off a Monday night win. The Lions have to win out and get help to make the playoffs. QB Jared Goff and coach Dan Campbell have won 15 straight games off a loss, going 14-1 against the spread in that spot.

LIONS: 26-17

LAS VEGAS (2-12) at HOUSTON (9-5)

Line: Texans minus 14 1/2

The Raiders have been dismal in Pete Carroll’s first season. At least they’ll get the No. 1 pick unless they screw up and win a game. The Texans are playing like a Super Bowl contender behind QB C.J. Stroud and a stingy defense.

TEXANS: 23-10

NEW ENGLAND (11-3) at BALTIMORE (7-7)

Line: Ravens minus 3

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win after wasting a 21-0 lead against Buffalo that would’ve secured the AFC East. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson had two rushing TDs of 50-plus yards last week. The Ravens have to keep winning to stay in the playoff race. Lamar Jackson is 16-0 in his career in Weeks 15-18.

RAVENS: 23-22

SAN FRANCISCO (10-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (8-6)

Line: 49ers minus 6 1/2

Brock Purdy is 4-0 since returning from a toe injury, Christian McCaffrey has a shot at a 1,000-1,000 season and the 49ers would clinch a playoff berth with a win. Philip Rivers nearly led the Colts to an upset in Seattle in his first game in 1,800 days. He’ll have more time to get ready for this one.

49ERS: 24-23

Last week: Straight up: 9-7. Against spread: 10-6.

Overall: Straight up: 158-65-1. Against spread: 116-102-6.

Prime time: Straight up: 29-20-1. Against spread: 22-28.

Best Bet: Straight up: 10-5. Against spread: 7-7-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 11-4. Against spread: 11-4.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press.