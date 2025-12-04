Panthers’ McMillan top candidate for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of Year, but not satisfied with season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan calls himself his biggest fan — and biggest critic. He’s…

He’s a tough one at that.

“C-plus,” McMillan said when asked to grade his own performance on the field this season.

Nevermind that McMillan leads all NFL rookies with 826 yards receiving and has 57 receptions, second only to Indianapolis tight end Tyler Warren’s 58.

And forget that the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona is averaging 14.5 yards per catch, has six touchdown catches and is a slight favorite over New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, per BetMGM.

In his mind, he can be better.

“It doesn’t matter that I’m the leading receiver or not,” McMillan said. “I have had a lot of missed opportunities out there. That’s the bottom line. I feel like I’m a much better player than what I’ve shown.”

McMillan has made some impressive acrobatic catches this season, but his own frustration centers around seven drops — some of which have been on routine passes.

“I just have to look (the ball) all the way in and stop trying to do too much,” McMillan said. “I’m as surprised as you are with dropping some of these balls. Like you said, it’s routine catches. I have to clean that up, for sure.”

Regardless, the Panthers love him.

Carolina coach Dave Canales calls McMillan a “baller” and a player who has a knack for making big plays in big situations. That was on display last Sunday against the NFC-leading Los Angeles Rams.

Trailing 28-24 with less than seven minutes remaining, the Panthers faced a crucial fourth-and-2 at the Rams 43.

“It was fourth down, so I had to make a play,” McMillan said.

And he did.

McMillan beat press coverage on a play-action pass, created 3 yards of separation on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young that proved to be the decisive score in Carolina’s 31-28 win. It was the second long fourth-down scoring toss in the game from Young, who earlier connected with Jalen Coker on a 33-yard strike on fourth-and-3.

“I just trust my guys,” Young said. “There’s no big conversation. No big hoorah. Again, for me, I’m super grateful to have guys like that down the perimeter that I trust and need to have in situations, fourth downs. Trust them to win one-on-ones. Trust them with 50-50 balls. Trust them to throw them open. Whatever it may be. We have a ton of competitors.

“They did a great job of going and getting those balls and putting themselves in those situations on those fourth downs, so, again, it’s not a big speech. I know those guys are always ready.”

To McMillan’s credit, he was ready for the moment despite what had been a frustating day in which he’d been held without a catch for more than three quarters.

“It’s a pride thing, it’s an ego thing,” McMillan said. “I feel like everybody in the league, especially playmakers, want the ball in their hands. But when the offense is scoring and we are making plays I can’t really say nothing.”

Despite his one catch on Sunday, McMillan has been Young’s best receiving option this season — and it’s not even close.

He was handed the No. 1 receiver spot during the preseason when the Panthers traded veteran Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. Xavier Leggette, Carolina’s other starting wide receiver and a first-round draft pick in 2023, has been highly inconsistent with just 27 catches for 287 yards and three TDs in 11 games.

The Panthers have also struggled to find a third receiving option, although Coker is beginning to produce after missing the first six games with a calf injury.

But for most of the season, McMillan has been the focal point of opposing coordinators when it comes to defending Carolina’s passing game. He has drawn plenty of double coverage, making his numbers even more impressive. Furthermore, he’s not had a veteran wide receiver to lean on with David Moore sidelined for most of the season.

Still, the surprising Panthers (7-6) enter the bye weekend nipping at the heels of the four-time defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5). The teams will meet twice over the final four weeks of the season, including a Week 18 season finale at Tampa Bay that could determine the division title.

The Panthers will be counting on McMillan to fight through the so-called “rookie wall” and help end the franchise’s seven-year playoff drought.

When asked what it would take for him to elevate that C-plus grade over the remainder of the season, McMillan laughed and said: “Maybe win more games.”

