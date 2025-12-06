Packers activate wide receiver Jayden Reed from IR before showdown with NFC North-leading Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play for the first time in nearly three months when the Packers host the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (8-3-1) announced the activation of Reed in one of a series of moves Saturday. The Packers also claimed defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and released wide receiver Malik Heath.

Reed hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury in the Packers’ second game of the season, a 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11. The injury occurred as he was making a diving touchdown catch that got nullified by a penalty.

The 25-year-old Reed underwent surgeries on his shoulder and foot later that month. He had caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown before getting injured.

The 2023 second-round pick from Michigan State had 55 catches for 857 yards last season to lead the Packers in both categories. Reed also caught six touchdown passes and rushed for one touchdown last season.

That followed a rookie year in which Reed caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 119 yards and two more scores.

Bohanna, 26, has played 34 games and made 13 starts during an NFL career that has included stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2021-22), Detroit Lions (2023), Tennessee Titans (2023) and Seahawks (2024-25). Dallas selected him out of Kentucky in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

His addition helps shore up Green Bay’s defensive line depth after Devonte Wyatt suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a 31-24 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

Heath, 25, had caught six passes for 86 yards this season. He had 31 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Packers.

