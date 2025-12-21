Olave’s 2 TDs and Smyth’s 5 field goals help Saints top Jets 29-6 for a third straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A surprise 38-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to Chris Olave might have deprived New Orleans…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A surprise 38-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to Chris Olave might have deprived New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth a chance to set a club record in just his fourth career game.

When Smyth, an American football neophyte from Northern Ireland, realized the significance of the play in what might wind up being Hill’s last home game in a Saints uniform, he was “super pumped up” for Hill.

Chris Olave caught touchdown passes from Hill and starter Tyler Shough, Smyth tied a Saints record with five field goals and New Orleans extended its winning streak to three with a 29-6 victory over the reeling New York Jets on Sunday.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, but it was a special day for me and my family,” Hill, choking up briefly and crediting coach Kellen Moore with making “a concerted effort to give me more opportunities, given the circumstances.”

The 35-year-old Hill entered the NFL as a quarterback and became a dynamic, all-around offensive and special teams player. He finished with 116 total yards with 42 rushing, 36 receiving and his scoring pass in fourth quarter.

His receiving total gave him 1,002 yards for his career, making him the first player in the Super Bowl era to have more than 1,000 career yards passing, rushing and receiving.

Cameron Jordan had two sacks for New Orleans (5-10), giving him 130 for his career and moving the 15th-year defensive end two ahead of Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson for 17th most in NFL history. Jordan, now with a team-high 8 1/2 sacks this season, has had at least eight sacks in nine seasons.

Jordan, who does not have a contract for next season, but also does not plan to retire, said he also had more than two dozen relatives and close family friends in the stands. Many had large cutouts of Jordan’s head.

“We’re going to hit the streets tonight,” Jordan said. “I’ve never seen myself not being in black and gold. … I’ve always wanted to be here unless you don’t want me.”

Shough, drafted 40th overall last spring, passed for 308 yards to eclipse 300 for the first time while improving to 4-3 as a starter.

“We’re super proud of what we’re putting together,” Shough said. “The season hasn’t gone exactly as we wanted it to, but we kind of stayed resilient through that.”

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook made his second start with the Jets (3-12), who’ve lost three straight and five of six. But coach Aaron Glenn indicated the Jets intend to continue playing Cook to get a more complete evaluation of his potential.

“He gives us the best chance to win,” Glenn said. “He wouldn’t be in there if we didn’t believe that.”

Cook was sacked eight times, and figured he probably deserved some blame for that for not throwing early enough.

“It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on in the moment, but at the end of the day I need to get the ball out,” Cook said.

Cook lost a fumble when ex-Jet Nathan Shepherd flattened him and defensive end Chase Young recovered, leading to Smyth’s 50-yard field goal. Cook also was intercepted by rookie safety Jonas Sanker on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter, leading to Smyth’s final field goal from 39 yards.

He finished 22 of 35 for 188 yards, after which he said he was “extremely disappointed.”

“We came here prepared, ready to win this game, and we didn’t do it,” Cook said. “All we can do now is go back to work. We have two games left, and we need to play for each other and fight for each other and find a way to get a win.”

Both teams struggled to sustain drives in the first half, but did get within field goal range a handful of times.

Jets kicker Nick Folk was good from 29 and 36 yards.

Smyth hit from 35, 49 and 36 yards to give the Saints a 9-6 lead. The third field goal was set up by a fake punt in which Hill, the upback, took the snap and gained 2 yards on fourth and 1.

Smyth also attempted a 61-yarder as time ran out in the first half, but pulled it wide left.

The Jets set an NFL record by going without an interception for their 15th consecutive game.

Injuries

Jets: DL Jay Tufele injured his foot in the first half.

Saints: TE Foster Moreau came up limping after hurting his ankle during a third-quarter reception and went to the locker room after being examined on the sideline. … DT Bryan Bresee hurt his knee in the third quarter, but was able to walk gingerly off the field without assistance before heading to the locker room.

Up next

Jets: Host the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Saints: Visit the Tennessee Titans next Sunday. ___

