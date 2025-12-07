No longer an MVP contender, Baker Mayfield says ‘we should be frustrated’ after Bucs’ latest loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, a frustrated Baker Mayfield lingered on the bench…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, a frustrated Baker Mayfield lingered on the bench for a moment before standing and making his way to the Tampa Bay locker room.

Sunday’s 24-20 loss to lowly division rival New Orleans dropped the Buccaneers (7-6) into a tie with Carolina for first place in the NFC South. The veteran quarterback, who refused to cite steady rain as a factor in a subpar offensive performance, didn’t try to mask his disappointment.

The Bucs don’t have a lot of time to dwell on what’s gone wrong during a stretch in which they’ve lost five of seven following a 5-1 start. The four-time defending division champions host Atlanta on Thursday night before facing the Panthers twice over the last three weeks of the season.

“We should be frustrated about this loss,” said Mayfield, who’s no longer a contender for MVP after Tampa Bay’s recent swoon. “We should take it out on Thursday night.”

Mayfield threw a first-half touchdown pass to Bucky Irving, but his third-quarter interception — Tampa Bay’s only turnover — led to Tyler Shough’s 34-yard TD run. The Saints’ defense also frustrated Tampa Bay by stopping the Bucs on fourth-and-short five times.

“Got to be able to get a yard in those short-yardage situations. That’s just flat-out,” said Mayfield, who finished 14 of 30 for 122 yards.

“We couldn’t make a fourth-down play,” coach Todd Bowles concurred. “That’s disheartening.”

Adding to the Bucs’ woes was a key drop by rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was terrific during Tampa Bay’s fast start and leads the team in receptions (54), receiving yards (806) and touchdowns (six) with injuries sidelining Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan for much of the season.

Egbuka was targeted nine times Sunday, finishing with two catches for 15 yards. A potential game-tying TD pass glanced off his hands in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, with the Bucs later settling for a field goal that trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 24-20 with just under five minutes remaining.

“Didn’t execute. When you don’t do that, it’s hard to win, no matter who you’re playing. … I can’t help but feel like I let (the team) down today,” Egbuka said. “I’m on this team for one reason, and it’s to catch the ball, and I didn’t.”

Mayfield didn’t point fingers.

“Mek is a professional. Obviously, he’s going to beat himself up about that. Afterwards I went up to him and told him: ‘The ball is going to find you again … when we get it back, so we’re gonna need you,’” Mayfield said. “It’s just the nature of the game. Telling people to catch the ball doesn’t do anything. They’re not trying to drop it.”

