NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 6:57 PM

The National Football League Inactive Report.

NEW YORK GIANTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Jalin Hyatt, ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, OLB Victor Dimukeje, OT James Hudson III, QB Russell Wilson. NEW ENGLAND: FS Brenden Schooler, OLB Bradyn Swinson, T Marucs Bryant, G Jared Wilson, TE C.J. Dippre, NT Khyiris Tonga, QB Tommy DeVito.

