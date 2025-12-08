NFC North-leading Packers will face major challenges in back-to-back road games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love realizes the Green Bay Packers can’t afford to get complacent now that they…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love realizes the Green Bay Packers can’t afford to get complacent now that they have regained first place in the NFC North.

Their schedule won’t allow it.

The Packers (9-3-1) leapfrogged Chicago for the division lead with a 28-21 victory over the Bears, who had reeled off five straight victories. Now they must go on the road to try halting the Denver Broncos’ 10-game winning streak.

Then they continue the toughest stretch of their schedule by going to Chicago for a Dec. 20 rematch with the Bears (9-4). Those upcoming assignments give the Packers no chance to catch a breath after Sunday’s emotional win.

“It’s all about finishing,” Love said after the game. “We’re here. We’ve been here before, but we’ve got to finish it. So, it doesn’t really mean anything right now, but tonight was a huge win and going in the right direction going forward.”

The Packers have won four straight, including three consecutive victories over NFC North opponents. That’s particularly notable since the Packers went 1-5 in divisional games last year.

They’ve done it with a team effort that was most apparent in Keisean Nixon’s game-clinching interception in the end zone Sunday. The interception came with the Bears facing fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 14-yard line in the final minute.

Nixon wasn’t even responsible for defending Chicago’s Cole Kmet on the play — that assignment had gone to Evan Williams — but Nixon still noticed how the play was developing and alertly put himself in position to make the leaping catch.

”(I) was praying that somebody was behind me to make the play on the corner, and sure enough, like, Jesus himself, 25 (Nixon) comes out the blue and makes a play,” Williams said. “I was just like, ‘Thank you, thank you so much.’ ”

The Packers will need plenty more of those types of efforts to maintain their division lead.

“It means nothing right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I mean, it means a lot, but also, there’s four weeks left, and you’ve got to take it day by day. You’ve got to really embrace that grind, embrace the challenge. It’s not going to be easy from here on out.”

What’s working

The defense is starting to produce takeaways in clutch situations, whether it’s Williams’ game-clinching interception against the New York Giants to start this winning streak or Nixon’s interceptions that sealed Sunday’s win. … The Packers have allowed a total of two sacks over their last three games. … Green Bay gained 4.5 yards per carry. … The Packers showcased their big-play ability, as Love had touchdown passes of 45, 41 and 23 yards. The 41-yarder was actually a short pass that Christian Watson caught in stride before racing about 35 yards. … The Packers went 8 of 12 in third-down situations.

What needs help

Green Bay had done a great job of avoiding penalties leading into the game, but the Packers were flagged six times Sunday. Their 55 penalty yards marked their highest total since an Oct. 19 win at Arizona, when they had 10 penalties for 94 yards. … The Packers went three-and-out twice and allowed Chicago to go 7 of 9 in third-down opportunities in the second half. Chicago had 40 offensive snaps and Green Bay had just 19 in the second half.

Stock up

Jordan Love has seven touchdown passes and only one interception over his last two games. … Watson has five touchdown catches over his last four games. … Josh Jacobs got his 12th touchdown run of the season, putting him three away from the career high he set last year. … Bo Melton broke into the NFL as a receiver but has practiced primarily at cornerback this year, though all 56 of his non-special-teams snaps this season have come on offense. Melton’s versatility was apparent Sunday by scoring on a career-long, 45-yard catch.

Stock down

Romeo Doubs was held without a catch in a game he played for the first time since the Packers’ 2023 regular-season finale with Chicago. Doubs has totaled 43 yards receiving over his last three games, though he did score a touchdown in a Thanksgiving Day win at Detroit.

Injuries

Linebacker Kristian Welch, who contributes mostly on special teams, left with a concussion. Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) didn’t play for the seventh time in Green Bay’s last eight games. LaFleur said wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) were dealing with injuries that limited their playing time. Golden, who had missed three of Green Bay’s last four games, played just five snaps. Wicks played only six snaps, a week after scoring two touchdowns against Detroit.

Key number

16 — The Packers have allowed just 16 first-quarter points all season, including none on Sunday. That’s the third-lowest total through the first 13 games of a season by any team since 2000. The 2002 New York Giants yielded nine first-quarter points in their first 13 games. The 2018 Dallas Cowboys gave up 14 over the same span.

Next steps

The Packers will be seeking to win at Denver for the first time since 2007. The Packers have played the Broncos on the road just two times since, losing 29-10 in 2015 and 19-17 in 2023.

