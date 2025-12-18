LISTEN: Denver’s Zach Allen says Broncos are treating matchup against Jaguars like a playoff game

Broncos Pro Bowl defensive lineman Zach Allen talks about the team’s quest for a division title and the AFC’s No.…

Broncos Pro Bowl defensive lineman Zach Allen talks about the team’s quest for a division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, this week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his success in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s system and the winning culture coach Sean Payton brought to the organization.

Various NFL Players: Hey, this is Russell Wilson. This is Joe Montana. This is Dak Prescott. Hey, this is Jason Kelce. You’re listening to Rob Maaddi. Rob Maaddi, Rob Maaddi, Rob Maaddi.

MAADDI: Welcome to On Football, I’m Rob Maaddi. Three weeks left in the regular season. The playoff picture should get a bit more clear after this weekend. The Chiefs were eliminated and also in the process, lost Patrick Mahomes to an ACL injury. Micah Parsons also tore his ACL last week, losing two of the NFL’s best players. It really stinks for the NFL. And you don’t have to be a Packers or a Chiefs fan to feel that way. Special guest this week is Denver Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen. Stay tuned for that conversation.

Tua Tagovailoa was benched by the Dolphins this week. He struggled this season, leads the NFL with 15 interceptions. Miami is six and eight. They’ve been eliminated from the playoffs. So Tua’s future is uncertain, but we know this — he’s due $54 million guaranteed in 2026 and releasing him will take a $99 million cap hit to the Dolphins. So they’ve obviously got a major decision to make. Now, Tua doesn’t deserve all of the blame for Miami’s failures. Plenty of it should fall on coach Mike McDaniel. We’ve seen several quarterbacks have success when they got a fresh start somewhere else. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Mac Jones to a certain extent this season in San Francisco. I wouldn’t count out Tua Tagovailoa. He could be the next reclamation project.

Zach Allen was a second-team AP All-Pro last season. He’s a big part of Denver’s stingy defense. The Broncos are 12-2, and they’re closing in on a number one seed in the AFC. Zach, welcome to the show. Great to have you on, man. You guys have won 11 games in a row, and I know that you’ve got first place. You’re still trying to clinch that. Number one seed, obviously, is a big deal. We know how important that is for teams who have Super Bowl aspirations. What does that mean for you guys to be at this point in the season where all of this is in line for you?

ALLEN: Yeah, no, I think it definitely was, you know, one of our goals coming in. And, I mean, the team’s been really process driven. So we’ve just been kind of taking it week to week and, you know, try to go 1-0 every week. So the fact that, you know, we’re at this point now is definitely, you know, encouraging and showing us that we’re doing the right stuff. And hopefully we just keep it going and clinch up, you know, that one seed. But yeah, this week, all the focus on the Jaguars. So it’s definitely, it feels like a playoff game, you know, obviously with how well they’re doing.

MAADDI: Was there a point in this season, maybe the Philly win, I don’t know, maybe a different game, where you guys felt like there was something special happening there, that this team had opportunity to do great things?

ALLEN: Yeah, I think the Philly game was really cool, just because obviously, you know, how good Philly is, but also, too, last year, we lost a lot of close, kind of one-square games. So, you now, then, you we go into Philly and find a way to pull it out, come from behind, and then, yeah, it seemed like we kind of just went on a little stretch of, you, know, being in those tight fourth quarter moments and figure out when those games, you know between the Jets, the Giants, you know kind of so on. And yeah, you, it was something that we definitely focused on, it’s awesome. Something you know situational football is definitely a focus when we came in April and during training camp so yeah the fact that it’s paying off is huge.

MAADDI: You mentioned the Jaguars this week. They’ve won five in a row. What are you seeing on film from Trevor Lawrence and that offense that makes them such a challenge?

ALLEN: I think, you know, they’ve always had a talent and then obviously, you know, with, uh, no, Liam Coen, you know, the scheme is, is, you know, top notch. It’s, you don’t cut it in, you know, tested throughout the years between the Rams, when he was in Tampa, everything and, um, you know, it works in this league. And yeah, I mean, Trevor, you know, he’s playing, you know, MVP, you know, level of all right now. Everybody kind of saw what he did last week. And then, you know, up front, it’s a really, you know, it was a big, fast group that works together. And then the skill positions, even with missing some guys, they’re still super explosive. You know, Travis Etienne, I’ve known him since college. You know being BC versus Clemson, he looks like a stud. And, you, know, the fact that they got Jakobi Meyers now and everybody knows kind of how Brian Thomas did last year. You know the tight ends, you know, they can block and catch. So it’s going to be a challenge for us, you know definitely on defense, but we’re excited for it.

MAADDI: Part of a defense that is one of the best in the league, stingy defense, and there’s so many different guys, right? Patrick Surtain last year was defensive player of the year. You got Nik Bonitto. You’ve got all these. What’s it feel like to know that, hey, even if I don’t make the play, there’s someone else who can make that play, how much pressure does that take off of you individually?

ALLEN: It’s definitely, the reason why I came here from Arizona, was because you want to play with great players. And when you do that, it creates one-on-one opportunities. And like you said, any given day, it’s going to be someone who’s just going to take over, whoever has a hot hand. And the best part of it too is just, it’s a really unselfish group. You’re especially rushing with Nik, J.F.M., Coop. You know, we do just a really good job of, you know, understanding, you now, keeping the quarterback in the pocket, not taking crazy shots, and you know kind of just spreading the love. So, playing here has been awesome and definitely been a blessing.

MAADDI: When you went from Arizona to Denver, Vance Joseph is there as a defensive coordinator. I mean, it seems like you were a great player in the past and you thrived, right? Last year, second team All-Pro. You’ve thrived in this system, in this scheme. What is it about the system, this scheme playing for Vance Joseph that’s allowed you to kind of showcase that talent?

ALLEN: Vance has been awesome my whole career, and definitely since coming here, I think he’s just done such a good job. Like I said earlier, creating those one-on-one matchups, and then if you’re in the NFL, if you get a one-one-one matchup, that’s all you can ask for. So yeah, we take a lot of pride in winning those. We put in a lot of work together, extra everything to try to win those. And even this year, we’ve been just rushing forward. You know, playing seven in coverage and we’re still finding ways to win and, you know, God, they’re getting double-teamed. But, you now, if they’re double team with one guy, you know, it’s going to free up somebody else on our line. And the fact that we’re so deep on fun has been huge. So it’s, it’s been really fun.

MAADDI: Your first year there was Sean Payton’s first year as head coach. What is it about his style, his leadership and ability that’s been able to turn the organization, the culture around so quickly?

ALLEN: Yeah, I think he just does a great job of, you know, kind of, like you said, like that culture was the biggest thing coming in. You know, he was really clear from day one what he expected of guys. And, you know, at the same time, too, it’s just he brings in really good people. Him and George do a great job of bringing in good guys who work hard and do it the right way. And I think this offseason was really cool because you saw how many guys needed a season, you know, we’ve been. You know, handing extensions to and it’s kind of proven to the whole locker room. You do it the right way, you’re going to get rewarded. And, uh, yeah, I mean, he’s been, he has been awesome since coming here. The guys love it. And I think there’s definitely a reason why you just seen the Broncos kind of take off since he’s come in.

MAADDI: I know you’re focused on team goals, but what does stuff like the Pro Bowl and All-Pro mean to you if you’re able to achieve those again?

ALLEN: Yeah, I mean, it’s huge, obviously, like you said, like Super Bowl is goal number one, but you know, the All-Pro and the Pro Bowl, you know it’s something as a kid, you know you dream of. And I think it also too is kind of just, you know a testament to how much work we put in and also too it’s nice for the people that support you here, whether it’s your family, your teammates, coaches, everybody that kind of helped you get to that spot. So, you know being the second team All-Pro last year was a really cool moment, especially kind of considering how my career’s gone, you know the ups and downs. You know, my first four years in Arizona. So, yeah, hopefully we can do it again, be first team.

MAADDI: Time for some Pro Picks. 2-2 last week straight up and against the spread. Overall this season 43-16-1 straight up, 36-22-1 against the number. Best bet this week, looking at two teams going nowhere. Cincinnati, 4-10, at Miami, 6-8. Bengals are four-point favorites, started at two and a half, went up when Tua Tagovailoa was benched. Now the Bengals were shut out last week by the Ravens. Teams that have been shut out this season are 5-0 against the spread the following game. The Bengals have Joe Burrow, the Dolphins are giving rookie Quinn Ewers his first career start. I’m going Bengals, 27-17. For the upset special, go into Los Angeles Chargers, 10-4, at Dallas, 6-7-1. The Cowboys could be eliminated by the time this game kicks off, yet they’re 2.5-point favorites. Justin Herbert has toughed out two straight wins for the Chargers since he had left wrist surgery. Jesse Minter’s defense, I think they’re gonna be a big challenge for Dak Prescott and Dallas’ offense. Cowboys have nothing left to play for but a winning record. Herbert is 17-12-1 against the spread as an underdog. Chargers, 22-20. Next up, looking at Pittsburgh, 8-6, at Detroit. They’re 8-6. The Lions are seven-point favorites. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, they’re back on top in the AFC North with no margin for error. They got the Ravens one game behind and they face each other later in the season. They’ve got a difficult challenge this week coming off a Monday night win. The Lions have to win out and get help to make the playoffs. Jared Goff and coach Dan Campbell have won 15 straight games after a loss. 14-1 against the spread in that spot. Lions, 26-17. Last, a rematch of the NFC championship game that lost its luster when the Commanders completely fell apart months ago. Philadelphia, 9-5, at Washington, 4-10. Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. Jalen Hurts had an excellent game. The Eagles got back on track last week against the awful Raiders. They’re a win away from becoming the first team in two decades to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons. Back up Marcus Mariota starts instead of Jayden Daniels for Washington, the Commanders are left for playing for draft positioning, Eagles, 27-16.

That’s it for this week. Thank you to Zach Allen. Thank you for listening to On Football. And thanks to Haya Panjwani and Guillermo Gonzalez for producing this episode. Please check out APNews.com for the full Pro Picks, On Football analysis and more NFL news.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.