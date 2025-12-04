Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown active for Thursday night game and Cowboys’ Jadeveon Clowney held out

DETROIT (AP) — Amon-Ra St. Brown was active for the Detroit Lions against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night. The two-time…

DETROIT (AP) — Amon-Ra St. Brown was active for the Detroit Lions against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night.

The two-time All-Pro receiver left last week’s loss to Green Bay with an ankle injury and had been listed as questionable on the injury report.

Lions offensive linemen Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow were in the lineup after each was listed as questionable with injuries.

Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was inactive, a week after he had two sacks in a win over Kansas City. Dallas safety Malik Hooker was active after being listed as questionable with a back injury.

The Cowboys previously ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs for a seventh consecutive game and left tackle Tyler Guyton for a second game in a row.

The Lions put tight end Brock Wright on injured reserve earlier in the day. On Wednesday, they determined wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond would miss a second straight game and safety Kerby Joseph would extend his absence that dates to Oct. 12.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.