Lions host Cowboys on Thursday night with both teams needing a win to improve their playoff picture

Dallas (6-5-1) at Detroit (7-5)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime.

BetMGM line: Lions by 3.

Against the spread: Cowboys 7-5; Lions 6-6.

Series record: Cowboys lead 19-13.

Last meeting: Lions beat Cowboys 47-9 on Oct. 13, 2024.

Last week: Cowboys beat Chiefs 31-28; Lions lost to Packers 31-24.

Cowboys offense: overall (1), rush (13), pass (1), scoring (2).

Cowboys defense: overall (29), rush (20), pass (30), scoring (31).

Lions offense: overall (3), rush (4), pass (7), scoring (T3).

Lions defense: overall (14), rush (11), pass (T16), scoring (T15).

Turnover differential: Lions plus-5; Cowboys minus-5.

Cowboys player to watch

RB Javonte Williams. The 25-year-old Williams is on the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, entering the week sixth in the NFL with 955 yards rushing. He has gone four consecutive games without a rushing TD after scoring eight in his first eight games in his first season with the Cowboys after playing in Denver for his first four seasons.

Lions player to watch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit’s ability, or inability, to establish its running game with Gibbs to set up Jared Goff’s play-action passes is pivotal. When he gains 4.5 yards or more per carry, the Lions are 6-0. When teams have held him to fewer than 4 yards per rushing attempt, Detroit is 1-5.

Key matchup

Detroit’s running game against Dallas’ defense. The Lions have been held to fewer than 100 yards rushing in four games, and lost each one, and had just 119 yards rushing in their loss to Green Bay on Thanksgiving. Detroit is 5-0 when it runs for at least 164 yards. The Cowboys are giving up 124.7 yards rushing a game, ranking 20th in the NFL. They’re 0-3-1 when allowing at least 158 yards rushing. Since acquiring elite run-stopping DT Quinnen Williams from the Jets, Dallas is allowing 69.7 yards rushing per game to rank second in the NFL.

Key injuries

Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs will miss a seventh consecutive game after a concussion and issues with his knees, including the left knee that has been surgically repaired twice in the past two years. Diggs was initially sidelined by the concussion, which happened in an accident at home. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has been working on the side in practice this week, dealing with a hamstring issue. Clowney, an early season addition, is second on the team with four sacks in nine games, including two of Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Chiefs last Thursday.

Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown left last week’s game with an ankle injury and didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday. … WR/PR Kalif Raymond will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. … S Kerby Joseph hasn’t played since Oct. 12 with a lingering knee injury. … CB Terrion Arnold went on IR this week and will have season-ending shoulder surgery. … C Graham Glasgow may return after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. … TE Brock Wright will miss a second game in a row with a trachea injury, which might keep him out long term.

Series notes

The Lions ended a six-game losing streak against Dallas with a 47-9 victory at AT&T Stadium last season. It was the most lopsided loss under owner Jerry Jones, who bought the Cowboys in 1989. Two years ago, Detroit lost at Dallas 20-19 after a 2-point conversion pass to OT Taylor Decker was negated because the officials said OT Dan Skipper reported as eligible and Decker did not.

Stats and stuff

The Cowboys are over .500 for the first time this season with three consecutive wins under Brian Schottenheimer, who is in his first season as a head coach after 25 years as an NFL assistant. Dallas is 9-2 on “Thursday Night Football” since its launch in 2006. . … The Dallas offensive line has allowed just 17 sacks, third fewest in the NFL, despite mixing and matching starters because of injuries. LT Nate Thomas is set for his second consecutive start, and third this season, in place of Tyler Guyton (ankle). . … WR CeeDee Lamb has drawn a league-high 10 pass interference penalties, George Pickens is tied for fourth with five and the team has drawn an NFL high 17. … Jake Ferguson, who is second among NFL TEs with 70 receptions, needs two catches for a career high.… Detroit has played 56 regular-season games over three-plus years without losing two in a row. If the Lions win on Thursday night, their streak without consecutive setbacks will be the league’s longest since New England’s 57-game run that ended in 2006, according to Sportradar. … After starting 5-2, the Lions have lost three of five games for the first time since they were 1-6 in 2022. … Goff has been sacked three times in each of the past two games. … The Lions are playing their third home game since Nov. 23. … WR Jameson Williams had career highs with seven catches and 144 yards against Green Bay, but dropped a pass on fourth down late in the game, and has scored in four of the past five games. … CB Amik Robertson broke up three passes against the Packers, matching a career high.

Fantasy tip

QB Dak Prescott is going for a third consecutive 300-yard passing game, which would tie his career best and a franchise record, against a team that isn’t generating pressure to challenge an injury-depleted secondary. Detroit didn’t have a sack in its previous game after having only one sack in the two previous games.

