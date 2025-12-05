Lions catch breath before making playoff push with games against Rams, Steelers, Vikings and Bears

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are getting a brief break. Detroit earned a desperately needed 44-30 win over the…

Detroit earned a desperately needed 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, going 2-1 in a three-game stretch of home games over 12 days.

“We handled our business,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “Now, we get a little breather. We get a couple of days here to catch our breath and then we get ready for the Rams.”

The Lions (8-5) would not be in the playoffs if they started next week, but the two-time defending NFC North champions have a chance to play their way in.

It won’t be easy, especially after Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch tore his left Achilles tendon against Dallas.

Detroit’s playoff probability is 54%, according to the NFL, with four games left in the regular season.

The banged-up Lions will have the weekend off before reporting to the team’s training facility on Monday to begin preparing to face former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on the road Dec. 14.

Detroit plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in its home finale on Dec. 21 before visiting Minnesota on Christmas Day and closing the regular season at Chicago — potentially with a lot at stake.

“We want to kind of be on this up ramp by the time we hit the playoffs, where we’re this dangerous team who can kind of go toe to toe with anybody,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “That’s what you want and we’re right there.”

What’s working

Jahmyr Gibbs had 120 yards of offense and three scores in his latest sensational performance. He joined Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, Eric Dickerson and Earl Campbell as the four players in NFL history with 4,500 yards from scrimmage and 45 touchdowns during the first three seasons of a career.

What needs help

Detroit didn’t adequately replace veteran guard Kevin Zeitler when he left in free agency to sign with Tennessee and that has become a glaring problem.

Christian Mahogany had the first opportunity to fill the role before breaking his leg last month. Against Dallas, the Lions rotated 27-year-old Trystan Colon and fifth-round pick Miles Frazier into the game and they had mixed results.

“There were some mistakes certainly that want to be cleaned up, but for the most part did a good job,” Campbell said.

Stock up

Jameson Williams is coming off the most productive games of his career, matching a career high with seven catches for 96 yards against the Cowboys a week after setting career highs with seven receptions and 144 yards along with a touchdown in a loss to Green Bay.

Stock down

Injuries in the secondary are piling up. Branch tore his left Achilles tendon, according to a person familiar with the situation. Tests revealed the significant injury on Friday, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results were not announced.

Free safety Thomas Harper, filling in for injured All-Pro Kerby Joseph, suffered a concussion in the first quarter against the Cowboys. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was put on injured reserve earlier this week.

Injuries

Branch’s injury is a big blow for a team that counts on the hard-hitting defensive back with coverage skills. Receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond has missed two straight games. Brock Wright, filling in for injured tight end Sam LaPorta, was put on injured reserve on Thursday.

Key number

58 — The Lions will play their 58th game without losing back-to-back regular-season games at Los Angeles, the league’s longest run since San Francisco’s 60-game run without dropping consecutive games from 1995 to 1999, according to Sportradar. The Rams have the second-longest active streak, going 24 games without losing two in a row in the regular season.

Next steps

Rest from a grueling, three-game stretch and recover from injuries to get healthy for the final part of the season.

