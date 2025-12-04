Kevin Patullo’s home vandalized, fans upset amid Eagles’ offensive struggles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Patullo grasps that criticism comes with any coaching job in sports, especially in a no-nonsense sports…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Patullo grasps that criticism comes with any coaching job in sports, especially in a no-nonsense sports city like Philadelphia.

So, sure, Patullo might find a website encouraging the Eagles to fire their first-year offensive coordinator or a TikTok trend that has Eagles fans posting clips of a better “life before Kevin Patullo” a bit tough to stomach at times.

It’s not like the Eagles have collapsed — not like in 2023 — as even with a two-game losing streak, the Super Bowl champions still lead the NFC East at 8-4 and play four teams over the final five games with a combined .400 winning percentage.

The No. 1 seed (they are currently No. 3) and certainly another Super Bowl are still within reach even with a season-long offensive swoon that has seen Eagles such as last season’s AP Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, put up rushing totals for an entire game that he was ripping off in one quarter in games on the way to the championship.

Are fans and media blaming Barkley for his disappearing act? Not really.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni? Absolutely, and that chorus is growing in numbers from disgruntled fans — though certainly not as loud as the “Fire Kevin! Fire Kevin!” chants that boomed in a Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears.

Patullo is taking the bulk of the personal hits and the blame for the offensive malaise. But Patullo had no choice but to speak out after his New Jersey home was vandalized with eggs over the weekend.

The vandalism by suspects who have not yet been identified by Moorestown Police went far beyond the usual grumpiness over X’s and O’s.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” Patullo said. “It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line.”

Philly sports fans have long turned the page — even if the rest of the world has not — from the old days like in 1998, when Eagles fans cheered when Michael Irvin was wheeled off on a stretcher, or in 1999, when Phillies fans threw batteries at former draft pick J.D. Drew, who spurned the franchise to play for the St. Louis Cardinals.

This isn’t even the first incident of egg vandalism in Moorestown.

Two teenagers were charged in October 1993 with pelting the home of Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Mitch Williams with eggs to show their displeasure with his performance in the World Series.

Hours after Williams gave up the series-winning home run against Toronto, police said about 30 youngsters armed with cartons of eggs arrived at Williams’ house. Police had been patrolling the area after at least two death threats against Williams. The threats began after Williams blew a five-run lead and the Phillies lost Game 4 of the World Series.

Those crimes of bad taste were mostly buried in Philly’s past.

Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers fans are still as passionate as ever, as quick to ring-up a sports talk radio station to argue today’s hot topics or whine and moan when things are going sour — maybe even more when a season is going well. Yet, this is a city where sports fans manufactured a standing ovation in 2023 for slumping shortstop Trea Turner to prove they still had his back. Millions poured out without major incident for Super Bowl parades in 2018 and just last February after the Eagles thumped the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patullo knows a few bad apples aren’t going to spoil the Philly fanbase.

“We’ve had a great experience here in Philadelphia and it’s a very special, unique place to work,” Patullo said. “I look forward to all the more games we have and finishing strong in the season.”

Patullo took the high road.

He just might not want to peek at the street signs.

There was a “ Fire Kevin Patullo ” sign on a major artery near the sports complex. That’s not to be confused with firekevinpatullo.com. The site takes shots at some unflattering stats under Patullo’s watch: “We don’t need to pass for 250+ yards a game… but we could. We don’t need to rush for 100+ yards a game… but we could.” The TIkTok trend “Life before Kevin Patullo” is filled with clips of Eagles fans celebrating the Super Bowl victory back when Kellen Moore (who now coaches the Saints) was tasked with the offense.

Sirianni twice in two weeks gave Patullo a public vote of confidence after losses. Sirianni, a former offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, stated Patullo would remain the play-caller headed into Monday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It isn’t just one person, it’s the ultimate team game,” Sirianni said. “We’re working through everything. I have a lot of faith in all the players. I have a lot of faith in all the coaches. We’ve just got to execute it better and scheme it better, and that all can be true, we’ve got to call it better.”

Patullo appreciated Sirianni’s trust in him to turn around a unit that is running out of time to perform like one that can repeat as Super Bowl champs.

“It does say a lot. He knows that we’re going to do everything as a staff that we need to do to get the win and get the job done and continue to improve,” Patullo said. “I think just him having confidence in all of us together really says a lot.”

