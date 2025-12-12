Kenny Pickett to start for Raiders against Eagles with Geno Smith out

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for the Raiders against his former team when Las Vegas…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for the Raiders against his former team when Las Vegas visits Philadelphia on Sunday with Geno Smith out because of back and shoulder injuries.

Smith injured his right shoulder and hand in the third quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Denver.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday the main issue is his lower back, and he didn’t want to subject Smith to a cross-country flight with the forecast calling for a high of 28 degrees and a chance of snow.

“It’s a lower back issue that he’s concerned about, and just doesn’t seem like it would behoove him moving forward,” Carroll said. “So we’re going to take care of him and not put him through that.”

Carroll said Smith has a good chance to return next week when the Raiders visit Houston.

Pickett played well in his brief appearance against the Broncos, completing 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards. He led two fourth-quarter scoring drives totaling 10 points.

Now he gets the chance to face the team where he backed up Jalen Hurts last season on an Eagles team that won the Super Bowl.

“He’s done everything we could ask him, and he had an excellent week,” Carroll said. “He’s in command of what we’re doing. Communications are good and all that. He’s got a little East Coast in him, so that won’t hurt. We’ll support him in every way that we can to have a good game.”

