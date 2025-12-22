Josh Allen listed day to day with sore right foot, but expected to play against Eagles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday listed Josh Allen as day to day because of…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday listed Josh Allen as day to day because of a sore right foot, but expects the starter to play this weekend, when Buffalo hosts the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

McDermott said the quarterback’s foot is sore, while adding Allen didn’t experience any setbacks overnight after getting hurt late in the second quarter of a 23-20 win at Cleveland on Sunday.

McDermott said it was too early to determine whether Allen will be limited in practice on Tuesday, when the Bills are expected to conduct a walk-through session. As for an anticipation of the quarterback playing Sunday, McDermott said: “As far as I’m aware, yes.”

Allen was scrambling in the backfield and appeared to catch his foot in the turf before going down at the Buffalo 1 with a minute left in the half. Officials ruled Allen gave himself up on a 22-yard sack split between Myles Garrett and Alex Wright. Allen went up the middle for a 1-yard gain on the next play before the Bills punted from their end zone.

Allen was immediately examined by the Bills medical staff on the sideline, and left the sideline without his right shoe. The team announced tests on Allen’s foot were negative, and he finished the game without missing a snap.

The NFL’s defending MVP finished with 12 of 19 for 130 yards, including going 6 of 12 for 44 yards in the second half. He also added 17 yards on seven carries, including two kneel-downs in the final minute.

Allen was held without a touchdown passing or rushing for the just third time this season. He remains one touchdown away from becoming the NFL’s first player from reaching 300 before turning 30.

Allen has not missed a start since missing four games with an injury to his throwing elbow during his rookie season in 2018. His 120-game streak of consecutive regular-season starts is the NFL’s longest active run among quarterbacks.

Buffalo (11-4) has won four straight and five of six, and is in a position to clinch its seventh straight playoff berth with a loss by Houston or Indianapolis.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.