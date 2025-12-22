Jaxson Dart has his least productive NFL start in the Giants’ ninth consecutive loss

By the time Jaxson Dart completed his first pass Sunday, a 2-yard connection with Wan’Dale Robinson, there was 1:44 left…

By the time Jaxson Dart completed his first pass Sunday, a 2-yard connection with Wan’Dale Robinson, there was 1:44 left in the first half and the New York Giants trailed Minnesota by 10 points.

Dart finished 7 of 13 for 33 yards and was sacked five times, giving the team 13 net yards passing. The fifth interception of his rookie season was more on tight end Theo Johnson for the ball going off his hands, but that does not explain some of the off-target throws that made it Dart’s least productive start in the NFL to this point.

“You trust the game plan,” a dejected Dart said after the 16-13 loss to the Vikings. “You have those conversations with the coaches, and you just do your best to execute. For myself and for our team, we had our opportunities and we didn’t do that at a level enough to win the game.”

While interim coach Mike Kafka acknowledged the run-heavy offense was part of the plan, it was a noticeable ebb in Dart’s development as a young quarterback. Since Kafka took over, Dart has completed 60.3% of his passes with three touchdowns and two picks — after 62.7% with 10 and three in his first seven starts when Brian Daboll was coaching.

The Giants have lost nine in a row to fall to 2-13, and their Week 17 game Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders with the same record could determine who gets the No. 1 pick in the draft. Dart does not care about that and has said repeatedly the only thing he cares about down the stretch of this lost season is winning.

“It’s just a new experience I’ve never been through before, and it doesn’t make it any easier than what it is,” Dart said. “You just try to do your best to stay positive as much as you can. There’s just a quick turnaround each week, so I feel like the times where you hang on to a loss for too long, it goes into your next game and prep. That’s just the mentality and process that I try to have.”

Las Vegas on Monday was favored by 1 1/2 points on BetMGM Sportsbook. Kafka said there’s “no question” Dart will start, rather than sitting him in favor of Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson.

What’s working

The pass rush, led by Brian Burns, puts pressure on opponents. Burns forced a fumble and had two of New York’s four sacks against Minnesota, increasing his career-best total to 15, second in the league behind only Myles Garrett.

“His motor, he doesn’t stop,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. ”You saw it early in camp. He’s been consistent in bringing it to the season. I praise him the most. We talk a lot, and we understand the importance of being consistent and attacking every play.”

What needs help

A lack of attention to detail leading to penalties is a big reason why this skid is ongoing. Jevon Holland had a would-be 96-yard pick-6 called back by an offside penalty on rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter, who lined up in the neutral zone.

“I know he’s beating himself up about it,” Kafka said. “It’s tough. He’s trying to get a jump on the football, a little bit too far. A really unfortunate play overall because it takes away points, takes away a huge play.”

Stock up

Ben Sauls had a rough start to his debut, sailing the opening kickoff out of bounds. He recovered nicely to make field goals from 27 and 39 yards, and was good on his only extra point try.

The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh has bounced around, but he may have found a long-term home with the Giants.

Stock down

Veteran receiver Darius Slayton dropped a pass when he was wide open in the fourth quarter. While Robinson has taken advantage of more targets with No. 1 wideout Malik Nabers out, Slayton has missed opportunities and one of the organization’s longest-tenured players could be elsewhere next season.

Injuries

Left tackle Andrew Thomas’ sore hamstring and center John Michael Schmitz’s potentially broken right hand could leave the Giants without two starting offensive linemen for their game at Las Vegas. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott’s knee injury also weakens the secondary.

Key number

2 — Third down conversions on 10 attempts, while allowing the Vikings to go 7 of 12.

What’s next

Soon, a coaching search. Will general manager Joe Schoen keep his job, or will ownership clean house and start fresh? Until then, Dart avoiding any injury that could affect next season is the most important thing.

