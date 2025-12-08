Jaguars ‘totally fine’ with getting overlooked in the AFC South and in the playoff race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen doesn’t want any outside respect. He prefers the underdog role, avoiding…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen doesn’t want any outside respect.

He prefers the underdog role, avoiding the “rat poison” and being able to find ways to get his guys “a little bit (ticked) off.”

It’s worked to perfection over the last month. Capped by a 36-19 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday, the Jaguars (9-4) have won four in a row and five of six to take control of the AFC South. They might be in better shape without the biggest collapse in franchise history, a 36-29 debacle at Houston last month in which Jacksonville led by 19 in the fourth quarter.

But Coen believes that gut-wrenching loss to the Texans “was good for us.” It could end up being the turning point for a team that’s found an identity on both sides of the ball and keeps building confidence and stacking victories.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever really get (respect),” Coen said. “That’s the beauty of it. It ain’t coming. You know that. It’s not. And that’s the beauty of it. And that’s totally fine.”

Small-market Jacksonville, which has reached double-digit wins just once in the last 18 seasons, has a chance to get No. 10 when it hosts the New York Jets (3-10) on Sunday. The Jaguars opened as 12 ½-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. It’s the first time since 2007 they’ve been such a heavy favorite.

But players and coaches would rather it be the other way around.

“We all feel like we’re a really good team and probably don’t get the credit we deserve,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “Everybody talks about every other team. Even in our own division, it’s all these other teams that are going to go win the division and do all these things and nobody really cares about the Jags, which is fine.

“It’s kind of just how it is, and we’ll use it as a chip on our shoulder and keep playing. It doesn’t really matter.”

It’s what Coen wants. Around the facility last week were TVs showing division standings with headlines and quotes talking about the Colts and Texans. Missing: anything positive about the Jaguars, who are now alone atop the AFC South.

“I feel like no one likes us except for us,” running back Travis Etienne said. “I feel like it just goes along with being in this organization, what the organization has been for quite some time. We’re not going to get the respect. We kind of don’t even care. … No one’s going to paint us to be the person to win it all. We’ve got to go out and take it. I love that. Coach Coen plays into that and gives us that edge. He’s a great motivator.”

What’s working

Lawrence connected on three passes longer than 30 yards against the Colts, including two to Brian Thomas Jr. It was the result of weeks getting Lawrence to trust reads and receivers who have struggled with drops.

“Attack every blade of grass is something that ultimately we want to be able to do,” Coen said. “A huge part of this game is being able to stretch people vertically.”

What needs help

There’s little doubt that penalties and dropped passes are the team’s biggest weaknesses — and have been all season. The Jaguars were flagged eight times for 64 yards against the Colts and dropped two more passes. Jacksonville leads the league with 112 penalties.

Stock up

Linebacker Devin Lloyd recorded his AFC-leading fifth interception. He picked off Daniel Jones’ first pass of the game, giving the Jaguars a short field and setting the tone. Lloyd finished with eight tackles and two quarterback hits. He has six total takeaways this season, including a fumble recovery.

Stock down

Rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten fumbled twice in nine snaps against the Colts. He lost the ball on a first-quarter kickoff return — teammate B.J. Green recovered — and was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return. He then lost a fumble on his second play back and didn’t play another down on offense.

Injuries

WR Parker Washington (hip), S Andrew Wingard (concussion) and LT Walker Little (concussion) were inactive against Indy but could return this week against the Jets. The Jaguars had two defensive linemen — Travon Walker and Arik Armstead — playing with padded clubs on their left hands.

Key number

6 — number of times Jacksonville has won 10 or more games in a regular season. The Jaguars can make it seven against the Jets.

Next steps

Although the Jaguars won’t start looking at playoff scenarios anytime soon, they could.

