Jaguars can reach double-digit wins for the second time since 2007 when they host the Jets

New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville (9-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 13 1/2.

Against the spread: Jets 7-5-1, Jaguars 8-5.

Series record: Jaguars lead 9-8.

Last meeting: Jets beat the Jaguars 32-25 on Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville.

Last week: Jets lost to the Dolphins 34-10; Jaguars beat the Colts 36-19.

Jets offense: overall (29), rush (7), pass (32), scoring (25).

Jets defense: overall (17), rush (30), pass (8), scoring (26t).

Jaguars offense: overall (17), rush (15), pass (19), scoring (9).

Jaguars defense: overall (11), rush (1), pass (22), scoring (11).

Turnover differential: Jets minus-15; Jaguars plus-8.

Jets player to watch

QB Brady Cook. The undrafted rookie will make his first NFL start with both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields ruled out for the game. Cook, who was Taylor’s backup last Sunday against Miami because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, filled in when Taylor was hurt in the first quarter and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

Jaguars player to watch

RB Travis Etienne. He hasn’t topped 100 yards rushing since late September, a nine-game span in which he averaged 3.8 yards a carry. But he could be in for a big afternoon against a Jets defense that ranks 30th in the league against the run.

Key matchup

The Jaguars held Hall to 30 yards on the ground in their last meeting and hope to have similar success Sunday. Jacksonville is allowing 82.9 yards a game — on pace to set the franchise mark. The unit hasn’t allowed any single runner to reach 75 yards, and only two running backs have gained more than 20 yards on any carry against the Jags this season.

Key injuries

Jets: Taylor (groin) and Fields (knee) were ruled out Friday after not practicing during the week. … TE Mason Taylor (neck), LB Kiko Mauigoa (neck) and CB Azareye’h Thomas (shoulder) are also out.

Jaguars: S Andrew Wingard and LT Walker Little, both of whom sat out against Indy, cleared concussion protocol and could return. Wingard was off the final injury report, while Little was listed as questionable. … WR Parker Washington (hip) is working his way back after also missing the game last week, but it questionable vs. the Jets.

Series notes

The Jaguars are 5-2 against the Jets in Jacksonville, with the last four wins being by a combined score of 129-30.

Stats and stuff

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th straight season — the NFL’s longest active drought. … New York also has its sixth straight season with double-digit losses and ninth in 10 years. … Cook will become the 55th starting QB in franchise history and the first undrafted rookie to do so since J.J. Jones in 1975. … Taylor started the last three games in place of the benched Fields. … Cook and Taylor didn’t get a lot of help from their receivers against the Dolphins. They had six dropped passes, giving them 26 for the season — third in the NFL behind Jacksonville (38) and Denver (33), according to Pro Football Reference. … RB Breece Hall is 123 yards rushing from his first 1,000-yard season of his career. He’ll be looking for a bounce-back game after rushing for just 43 yards and being held without a catch for just the second time this season. … The Jets have no interceptions through 13 games, an NFL record. … Isaiah Williams is the third player in franchise history to have multiple punt return TDs in one season, joining Dick Christy (1961 and 1962) and Santana Moss (2002). … Kene Nwangwu also has a 99-yard kickoff return for a score, giving the Jets their most TDs on returns since also having three in 2007. … K Nick Folk needs two field goals to join Pat Leahy as the only players in franchise history to make 200. … The Jaguars are trying to reach double-digit wins for the second time since 2007. Their plus-five win differential from 2024 to 2025 ranks second in the NFL behind New England (plus-seven). … Jacksonville’s 182 points scored since Week 9 are the most in the AFC and the third most in the NFL. The team’s 65-point differential since its Week 8 bye leads the AFC. … LB Foye Oluokun is the first player since 2019 with 100 or more tackles and 10 passes defensed through the first 13 games of a season. … QB Trevor Lawrence is going for his fourth consecutive game with 225 or more yards and two TD passes. … WR Brian Thomas Jr. has at least 80 yards receiving in three straight games at EverBank Stadium. He had 10 catches for 105 yards and two TDs in his last game against the Jets. … WR Tim Patrick has a TD catch in three consecutive home games. … DE Josh Hines-Allen has at least one sack in five of his last six games.

Fantasy tip

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers has a TD catch in three consecutive games.

