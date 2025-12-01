Jaguars are playing meaningful games in December, beginning with one that ‘means everything’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has played plenty of meaningful games in December. And not just at Clemson. The…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has played plenty of meaningful games in December. And not just at Clemson.

The Jaguars quarterback was part of playoff-like matchups down the stretch in consecutive seasons in Jacksonville. He won a bunch in 2022, lost a bunch in 2023.

Regardless, he knows what to expect when the Jaguars (8-4) host Indianapolis (8-4) in a pivotal AFC South contest Sunday.

“It’s an exciting one,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, a lot on the line and that’s how every game is going to be moving forward, and that’s where we want to be. That’s the position we want to be in, and it feels good.”

The Jaguars secured their third consecutive victory, a 25-3 drubbing at Tennessee on Sunday, and finished 4-1 in a November to remember. It’s the first time in 20 years they won four games in the month of Thanksgiving and have themselves in position to make the postseason for just the fifth time this century.

But the schedule toughens in December, with two games against the Colts and a road trip to AFC West-leading Denver (10-2) upcoming as well as a visit from the New York Jets (3-9).

“It’s huge. It really is,” Lawrence said. “Just the feeling of the city and the home games, the stadium, it is different. As players, we love that.”

Jacksonville has won 10 in a row against Indianapolis at home, a streak that started while Lawrence was a sophomore at Cartersville High School in Georgia.

None of those previous 10 had as much at stake for Jacksonville as Sunday’s game does.

“It means everything,” defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “That’s why you do it, right? Meaningful games in November and December. And we have a chance at something special here.”

What’s working

The addition of receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a huge boost for the Jaguars — and Lawrence. Meyers has 18 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in four games since coming over from Las Vegas.

He has TD catches in back-to-back weeks and played 92% of the offensive snaps against the Titans. With Meyers leading the way, Brian Thomas Jr. is now in a supporting role — less can be more for a receiver with drop issues — and he doesn’t have the pressure of being Lawrence’s go-to guy.

“I don’t know what else to say about him,” Lawrence said. “He does everything right, to be honest. He blocks, runs great routes. He’s smart, knows when to sit down and has feel for the game, friendly target. He’s playing great, got to keep him going.”

What needs help

Penalties have been a season-long problem for the Jaguars, who drew 13 of them for 98 yards against the Titans. They have been flagged 130 times — the most in the league — with 26 of those either declined or offset by another flag.

Jacksonville has drawn double-digit flags five times this season and is 3-2 in those games.

Stock up

Hines-Allen has four sacks in his past three games, including two against the Titans. He has dominated one-on-one matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona and Tennessee. He has 11 quarterbacks hits in his past six games, the kind of consistency the Jaguars have expected from him all season.

He could get help on the other side against the Colts this week with the potential return of Travon Walker. Walker missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Stock down

Receiver Dyami Brown was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, clearly the odd man out following the trade-deadline acquisition of Meyers. Brown signed a one-year deal worth $10 million in free agency in March, with $9.5 million guaranteed.

He doesn’t have a catch in a month and surely will be looking to sign elsewhere in 2026.

Injuries

Jacksonville’s offensive line continues to deal with injuries. Right guard Patrick Mekari (concussion) and backup Chuma Edoga (calf) were inactive, and left tackle Walker Little (concussion) was ruled out after leaving Sunday’s game. … Cornerback Eric Murray (neck) is expected to return this week after missing five games.

Key number

2014 — the last year Indianapolis beat Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium. Andrew Luck threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Colts’ 44-17 romp.

Next steps

The Jaguars need a win to sit atop the AFC South in December for the third time in the past four years.

