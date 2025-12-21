X-rays negative for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy after injuring his right hand

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — X-rays were negative on J.J. McCarthy’s injured right hand, coach Kevin O’Connell said after the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — X-rays were negative on J.J. McCarthy’s injured right hand, coach Kevin O’Connell said after the Minnesota Vikings quarterback left the team’s victory over the New York Giants on Sunday and did not return.

It was not immediately clear if McCarthy will be able to play in either of the final two games of the season, even if the hand is not broken.

“Obviously the hand, there’s a lot going on there, so I don’t want to speculate one way or the other,” O’Connell said after a 16-13 victory. “Just crossing our fingers that we’ll have him back out there.”

O’Connell said McCarthy injured the hand at some point in the first half before running for a touchdown. McCarthy’s final play came with 24 seconds remaining in the first half: a strip sack by Brian Burns, with Tyler Nubin recovering the fumble and returning it 27 yards into the end zone.

“I’m not sure he was even able to grip the ball, but I don’t know if he knew or not at that point,” O’Connell said. “I don’t know at what point the injury actually happened, and I don’t even know if he does.”

Rookie backup Max Brosmer replaced McCarthy and was 7 of 9 for 52 yards, many of them on the drive that led to the winning field goal.

“We always have confidence in Max to go in there and do what we expect him to do,” receiver Justin Jefferson said. “Of course, surrounding himself with the weapons that we have on our offense to go and lead us to where we need to go. It’s tough. It’s part of the game. But it’s all about next man up and finishing the job.”

McCarthy missed a game late last month while in concussion protocol and has also been sidelined by a sprained right ankle after his entire rookie year was wiped out by a torn meniscus in his right knee. This is yet another injury setback that could harm his development path.

“It is unfortunate,” O’Connell said. “He’s looked like he’s really found a place of decisiveness, ownership of the offense. … It’s a bummer just because I’m having a blast coaching him, and I’m seeing the growth of a young player getting the opportunity to actually go out there and grow and develop.”

McCarthy was 9 of 14 for 108 yards passing and had a would-be pick-6 wiped out by a penalty before getting hurt in a game that has no playoff implications.

“He was in a rhythm of great decision-making early on,” O’Connell said. “I thought J.J. was doing a lot of good things and really, really unfortunate that he was not able to finish the football game. He was, my opinion, putting together a very nice performance again.”

While the Vikings at 7-8 are eliminated from playoff contention, they’d like McCarthy to get some more valuable experience in his first year playing in the NFL.

“You’d love to have him,” O’Connell said. “You’d love to have him for two straight home games to finish, and we’ll see where his hand’s at and if he has the ability to play for us again. I sure hope so.”

