Inspired by Philip Rivers, Jets coach Aaron Glenn jokes about making a comeback at 53

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn is ready to call it a comeback, too. OK, not really. But the…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn is ready to call it a comeback, too.

OK, not really.

But the New York Jets coach, who last played in the NFL in 2008, was inspired by quarterback Philip Rivers coming out of retirement to sign this week and possibly start Sunday for Indianapolis at Seattle.

Glenn kicked off his news conference Friday — before going through the Jets’ injury list — by jokingly revealing his plan to play in New York’s final two games this season against New England and Buffalo.

“I think it’s a huge announcement that you guys should hear,” Glenn said, keeping a straight face. “At 53 years old, I’ll be making a comeback. And I’ll be getting ready to play in a couple of weeks against (Stefon) Diggs and against (Khalil) Shakir in Buffalo.”

Glenn started laughing as he finished, providing a bit of levity as the Jets (3-10) prepare to face the heavily favored Jaguars (9-4) in Jacksonville on Sunday.

A reporter then pointed out that in 2008, Glenn actually played against Rivers — in Week 8 of that season, when Glenn was with the Saints and Rivers was the Chargers’ starting quarterback.

“Yeah, I did,” a smiling Glenn said. “That, I think, is outstanding.”

The Saints won that game, by the way, 37-32 and Glenn had three tackles while Rivers had three touchdown passes and an interception.

Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowl selection at cornerback during a 15-year NFL career that began when he was drafted by New York with the 12th overall pick in 1994. He played eight seasons with the Jets before later having stints with Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Glenn was hired by the Jets as their coach in January after serving as Detroit’s defensive coordinator the previous four seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.