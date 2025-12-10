Happy Rams WR Davante Adams repeats his mostly serious plan to retire whenever Matthew Stafford does

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams is so happy in his first season with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams is so happy in his first season with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams that the star receiver says he plans to retire whenever his quarterback does — and he hopes that isn’t any time soon.

Adams on Wednesday repeated the stance he first expressed on a team podcast, emphasizing his happiness in Los Angeles after a tumultuous few seasons with the Raiders and Jets.

“That was kind of a joke, kind of serious,” Adams said with a smile. “I really don’t know how long I’m going to play. I just kind of mess around with (Stafford). I did make that comment to him, though. That was serious. At this point, I’m just grateful to be a part of something like this, and ride it out and see where we go.”

The 37-year-old Stafford hasn’t given any concrete indication about how long he plans to play, but he has contemplated his future in every offseason since winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in February 2022. Stafford and Adams are both under contract for next season, and Adams has directly told Stafford that he doesn’t want the fun to end.

“He just laughed,” Adams said. “He didn’t really take it too seriously, but I need him to know it’s kind of serious, though.”

The 32-year-old Adams has been one of the most accomplished receivers of his generation during a career that began with his eight-year Green Bay partnership with Aaron Rodgers, who threw passes to Adams during three of his four MVP seasons.

Three years after leaving the Packers, Adams has landed with another quarterback performing at a level that’s making him a top contender for his first MVP award. And like several accomplished NFL veterans before him, Adams is grateful to be part of the steady excellence produced by coach Sean McVay’s NFC-leading Rams (10-3), who host Detroit (8-5) on Sunday.

“I think it takes some time to get to know people,” Adams said. “What you can see on the outside is that (Stafford) was a baller, he’s tough, but then you get around him and you see just how good of a leader he is, how poised he is. His ability to move onto the next play, good or bad. It’s a lot of different things within the poise realm.”

Adams leads the NFL this season with 14 touchdown receptions, and he has 56 catches for 718 yards. Despite getting no practice time with Stafford in training camp, the veterans have formed a connection while thriving with Puka Nacua in McVay’s inventive passing schemes.

While Adams says his “body is getting tired” after 12 NFL seasons, he is loving the opportunity to play for a strong organization with a chance to play for his first Super Bowl. The Packers reached four NFC championship games during his tenure, but lost all four.

Adams signed with the Rams as the effective replacement for Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and he has been thrilled by his decision from the start. Last summer, Adams expressed excitement about being with a team that doesn’t have a “black cloud” hanging over it after his stops in Las Vegas and New York.

“It’s honestly been exactly what I hoped it’d be,” Adams said. “Come in and have a fast start playing with a young team that’s fired up and has a lot of energy, a lot of juice. It’s just been fun to piggyback off what’s already been happening around here for a long time. I don’t think I came in and did anything unbelievable. I didn’t turn this thing around. I was just another piece to the puzzle and it’s been fun being a part of a fun operation.”

NOTES: WR Tutu Atwell will be active for the Rams on Sunday, McVay said. Atwell has played in just one game since Oct. 2 after injuring his hamstring, but he is fully healthy. The Rams still declined to activate him for the past two weeks, and they would have lost the $10 million receiver for the season if they hadn’t activated him from his 21-day practice window this week. … CB Darious Williams (tibia) appears to be healthy after missing last Sunday’s win. … LB Byron Young (knee) was listed as limited in a theoretical practice, since the Rams only did a light workout.

