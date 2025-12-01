Falcons waste a big game by Robinson as special teams breakdowns lead to 6th loss in past 7 games

ATLANTA (AP) — Losses in six of their past seven games have left the Atlanta Falcons needing a huge rally…

ATLANTA (AP) — Losses in six of their past seven games have left the Atlanta Falcons needing a huge rally to avoid their eighth consecutive losing season.

“We still have five left,” said linebacker Kaden Ellis after Sunday’s last-second 27-24 loss at the New York Jets. “We’ve got to go play for pride and rattle off five in a row. Crazier things have happened.”

The Falcons (4-8) continue to make it difficult to imagine an unlikely turnaround. Despite their poor record, they’ve only been outscored 276-243 but continue to find ways to lose close games. The close losses are placing more heat on second-year coach Raheem Morris.

Atlanta suffered back-to-back overtime losses at the end of a five-game losing streak before losing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns in a 24-10 win over New Orleans on Nov. 23. Any hope generated by the win over the Saints faded quickly with Atlanta’s inability to beat the last-place Jets.

The Falcons were hurt by two devastating special teams breakdowns and late drops by a wide receivers group that looks thin with Drake London out with a knee injury.

The Falcons wasted another strong performance by running back Bijan Robinson, another solid if unspectacular start by Cousins and one of tight end Kyle Pitts’ most productive games of the season.

Morris said “we don’t make emotional decisions” when he was asked after the game if he planned to fire special teams coach Marquice Williams. A fumbled punt by Jamal Agnew and poor coverage on an 83-yard kickoff return by New York’s Isaiah Williams led to 10 points for the Jets that decided the game.

Those were breakdowns the Falcons — and Morris — can’t afford.

What’s working

Robinson is having an All-Pro caliber season but again had too little help. He had 23 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 51 yards. He is the fifth player in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and 1,400 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons. The others are Matt Forte, Justin Jefferson, Herschel Walker and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Robinson has 995 rushing yards and 54 catches for a career-high 594 yards through 12 games.

What needs help

The special teams breakdowns were difficult to explain or defend. Morris confirmed Agnew should not have attempted to field a punt inside the 5 that he fumbled and the Jets recovered at the 2 to set up an easy touchdown.

“You’ve got to let that go,” Morris said. “You’ve got to let it go. You’ve got to let it touch the ground.”

The poor coverage on the Jets’ 83-yard kickoff return set up a tying field goal.

Morris second-guessed himself for giving the Jets the opportunity to return the ball instead of having the kickoff go into the end zone.

“We chose to kick it out a bunch today, and that was one more time I should have chose to kick it out again,” Morris said.

Stock up

With Robinson and Tyler Allgeier each rushing for touchdowns, Cousins might have earned his second straight win if not for the special teams breakdowns and drops. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked twice but might have a better chance of finding an open receiver more quickly if London returns as the go-to option.

Cousins’ 291st career TD pass tied Warren Moon for 16th all time.

Stock down

When the Falcons had a final possession to possibly move into position for a go-ahead field goal, Pitts, David Sills V and Darnell Mooney had drops on three consecutive plays. Pitts had tight coverage but Sills and Mooney had no excuses for not making their catches on perfectly placed passes by Cousins. Sills had a scoring catch but the Falcons are missing London as their go-to receiver.

Injuries

London missed his second straight game. Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) left in the first half.

Key number

2: Robinson and Tomlinson are the only players with at least 3,000 yards rushing, 1,500 yards receiving and 30 scrimmage touchdowns in their first three seasons.

Next steps

The Seattle Seahawks, who improved to 9-3 with a 26-0 shutout of Minnesota, visit Atlanta on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.