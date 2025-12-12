Falcons show fight that has been missing in thrilling comeback against the Buccaneers

The Falcons were reduced to playing spoiler after being eliminated from playoff contention following a home blowout loss to Seattle…

The Falcons were reduced to playing spoiler after being eliminated from playoff contention following a home blowout loss to Seattle last week.

They apparently relish the role.

The Falcons put together their most thrilling win of the season Thursday night in Tampa, beating the Buccaneers 29-28 on a 43-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez on the game’s final play. The game featured a 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback, a franchise-record number of penalties, a career night from Kyle Pitts and multiple game-changing plays late.

For a team that folded in the second half against the Seahawks just four days earlier, there was no quit from a team missing its starting quarterback and top wide receiver.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the ways those guys stayed resilient and found a way to win tonight,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about all year.”

The win improved Atlanta’s record to 2-5 in one-score games this season.

What’s working

With Drake London out, the Falcons built their offense around Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson, and both players came through. Pitts had career-highs in catches (11), yards (166) and touchdowns (3) as Tampa Bay continued to have trouble matching up with him. It was the first time since Shannon Sharpe in 1996 that a tight end had more than 150 receiving yards and three TDs in a game.

Robinson continued his All-Pro-type season with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, plus 82 receiving yards on 11 catches. He did have a costly second-half fumble for the second straight week that led to a Bucs touchdown. Robinson has now reached at least 175 yards from scrimmage four times this season. No other player has done it more than twice.

What needs help

The Falcons secondary struggled with the full complement of Bucs receivers on Thursday night. Mike Evans returned after missing seven weeks with a broken collarbone, and he was immediately quarterback Baker Mayfield’s go-to No. 1. He had six catches for 132 yards in his return. The Bucs receivers collectively made 16 catches for 254 yards mostly against corners Dee Alford, AJ Terrell and Cobee Bryant, plus safeties Xavier Watts and Jesse Bates. The cornerbacks combined to commit six penalties. Alford did come up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter off Mayfield.

Stock up

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will almost certainly be a free agent this offseason and looking for someplace were he can start. Last night’s game will be at the top of his 2025 resume after he finished 30 for 44 for 373 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and just one sack. His sack came on the game-winning drive, and he recovered his own fumble in traffic to keep the drive alive.

Cousins continued a remarkable three-year run against the Bucs in which he has averaged 32 completions in 44 attempts for 376 yards in four games against Tampa Bay with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is 3-1 in those games, with the only loss coming as a member of the Vikings in 2023.

Stock down

With London sidelined, the Falcons could use more production out of wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is the team’s No. 2. Mooney had three catches for 35 yards last night and had a fumble that Falcons center Ryan Neuzil somehow recovered in the fourth quarter at the Tampa Bay 10-yard-line. Mooney has averaged only 2.1 catches per game this season and his production has not increased significantly in London’s absence.

Injuries

London missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury. … Cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) left the game in the first quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Bryant, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas who has now seen action in four games.

Key number

19: The Falcons set a franchise record for penalties, and they were spread out with 10 in the first half and nine in the second. It was the most in the NFL since 2016. The 19 penalties cost the Falcons 125 yards. The Bucs were whistled for four penalties and 25 yards. Entering the game, the Falcons were averaging 5.6 penalties (sixth fewest in the NFL) and 45.4 penalty yards (seventh) per game.

Next steps

The Falcons will wrap up the road portion of their schedule Dec. 21 when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.