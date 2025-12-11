Falcons look to play spoiler against the reeling Buccaneers on Thursday night

Atlanta (4-9) at Tampa Bay (7-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video. BetMGM NFL odds: Buccaneers by 4 1/2. Against…

Atlanta (4-9) at Tampa Bay (7-6)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video.

BetMGM NFL odds: Buccaneers by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Falcons 5-7-1, Buccaneers 5-8.

Series record: Saints lead 32-32.

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat the Falcons 23-20 on Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta.

Last week: Buccaneers lost to the Dolphins 37-9; Buccaneers lost to the Saints 24-20.

Falcons offense: overall (16), rush (12), pass (18), scoring (27).

Falcons defense: overall (14), rush (24), pass (9), scoring (20).

Buccaneers offense: overall (22), rush (20), pass (20), scoring (17).

Buccaneers defense: overall (21), rush (8), pass (27), scoring (23).

Turnover differential: Falcons plus-2; Buccaneers plus-9.

Falcons player to watch

Tight end Kyle Pitts. While leading receiver Drake London deals with a knee injury, Pitts has become the go-to target. He led the Falcons with six catches for a season-best 90 yards against the Seahawks last week. It was his second straight outing leading the team in receiving yards. In Atlanta’s first meeting this season against Tampa Bay, Pitts caught seven passes for 59 yards.

Buccaneers player to watch

WR Emeka Egbuka. The rookie receiver has slowed after a spectacular start. He dropped a touchdown pass last week that could’ve tied the game. Egbuka took accountability and is due for a breakout performance.

Key matchup

Robinson vs. Tampa Bay’s front seven. The Bucs are ninth against the run, but Jahmyr Gibbs and Treveyon Henderson ran all over them. Robinson is a threat as a receiver and a mismatch against Tampa’s linebackers coming out of the backfield.

Key injuries

Falcons: WR Drake London (knee) is out. … LB Jalon Walker (quad), DL David Onyemata (foot) and TE Kyle Pitts (knee) and DL Brandon Dorlus (groin) are questionable.

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (collarbone) are WR Jalen McMillan (neck) are questionable. … TE Cade Otton (knee) and S Tykee Smith (neck) are doubtful. … LB SirVocea Dennis (hip) is out.

Series notes

The Falcons have won two of the past three meetings, including both of Kirk Cousins’ starts last year.

Stats and stuff

Cousins threw for 785 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception in two wins against the Bucs last season. … RB Bijan Robinson ranks first with 1,683 scrimmage yards this season. He has 3,513 yards rushing, 1,520 yards receiving and 30 scrimmage TDs since 2023. … Pitts aims for his third straight game with 80 yards receiving. … RB Tyler Allgeier has scored a TD in two of his past three games on the road. … Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has a sack in five straight games, the first rookie to do that since Micah Parsons. He leads all rookies with six sacks. … The Buccaneers ran for 179 yards last week. … QB Baker Mayfield has completed less than 60% of his passes in three of the last four games. … RB Bucky Irving had a team-high 81 yards from scrimmage and a TD catch last week. … Egbuka ranks first among rookies in TD catches (six) and second in yards receiving (806) this season. … Fellow rookie WR Tez Johnson has five TDs. … RB Sean Tucker has five rushing TDs. … LB Chris Braswell got his first sack of season last week. … S Antoine Winfield Jr. needs two sacks to join Jamal Adams (21 1/2) as the only defensive backs since 1982 with 20 sacks in their first six seasons. … K Chase McLaughlin is 9 for 9 from beyond 50 yards on field goals.

Fantasy tip

Robinson could have a monster game as a receiver against a defense that struggles against the pass and gives up too many big plays.

