Falcons’ 2-game winning streak can’t make up for disappointment of 8th straight losing season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ second consecutive road win was accompanied by regrets that the success came far too late to save a lost season.

The 26-19 win at Arizona on Sunday showed evidence of many of the reasons the Falcons entered this season with playoff expectations and are frustrated to be stuck with their eighth consecutive losing season.

Bijan Robinson topped 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season, providing more statistical evidence he ranks among the most dynamic running backs in the league and in franchise history. Kyle Pitts continued his late-season emergence to show he’s one of the league’s top tight ends. Quarterback Kirk Cousins accounted for three touchdowns.

With top wide receiver Drake London back on the field after missing four games with a knee injury, it was a strong reminder of Atlanta’s talented playmakers. The Falcons (6-9) could still be in contention in the weak NFC South if they had played with more consistency when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was running the offense before his season-ending surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The back-to-back wins at Tampa Bay and Arizona show the Falcons haven’t quit on coach Raheem Morris since being eliminated from postseason contention but also show they failed to realize their potential.

“It was nice to be able to get Drake out there with Kyle and Bijan to see what our weapons really look like to show guys what this team should look like on a consistent basis every time we’re out on the football field,” Morris said.

What’s working

Robinson and Tyler Allgeier each had 16 carries and the Falcons were rewarded for their commitment to the running game. Robinson rushed for 76 yards and had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Allgeier ran for 79 yards.

Robinson’s 168 scrimmage yards gave him an NFL-leading six games with 150 or more this season and 2,026 for the season. Robinson joined Jamal Anderson (1998) and William Andrews (1981 and 1983) as the only players in franchise history with 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season.

Andrews set the team record with 2,176 scrimmage yards in 1983. Robinson needs 150 yards to reach Andrews’ mark.

“That would be awesome,” Robinson said.

What needs help

While the Atlanta defense was focused on containing tight end Trey McBride, Arizona averaged 5.7 yards per carry while running for 132 yards. McBride had four catches for only 27 yards.

“I won’t use that as an excuse but we definitely had a focus and he’s definitely the game-wrecker for this football team,” said Morris of McBride. “We wanted to go out there and really focus our energy on McBride but that’s no excuse. We have got to play better in the run game and we will.”

Stock up

C.J. Henderson, signed from the practice squad on Saturday, made a diving interception with 1:30 remaining to clinch the win. The cornerback’s fourth career interception was his first since 2022 with Carolina. Henderson was the No. 9 overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2020 draft. Henderson, 27, likely earned an opportunity to play more in the final two games in what could be an audition for a role in 2026.

Stock down

Robinson joked that LT Jake Matthews is facing extra practice time after he failed to catch a potential 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins in the fourth quarter. Players were pulling for Matthews, who has the NFL’s longest active streak with 186 consecutive starts, to score on the play that had been worked on in practice.

“’I told Jake, ‘It’s OK, we are going to run this play again,’” Robinson said before adding “But I was like, ‘In practice, it’s going to be grueling. You’re going to be on the jugs machines, you’re going to make sure that we get you again.’ I wanted that one for him for sure.”

Injuries

London had three catches for 27 yards on eight targets. London had a scare he may have aggravated the knee injury in the second half when he limped off the field and threw his helmet in frustration. He returned to the game. CB Mike Hughes was inactive with an ankle sprain. CB A.J. Terrell left the game in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury, creating the need for Henderson to be on the field for his crucial interception.

Key number

395. Pitts had seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, giving him 395 receiving yards in the past four games. It is the most yards by a tight end in a four-game span in franchise history. Pitts had at least six receptions in each of the four games. He has set career highs with 80 catches and five touchdown receptions this season. He has 854 receiving yards, the second most in his career behind his 1,026 yards as a rookie in 2021.

Next steps

The Falcons return home to face the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) on Monday night. The Rams lost 38-37 in overtime at Seattle on Thursday night.

