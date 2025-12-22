DeMeco Ryans makes franchise history with Texans’ third 10-win season

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s DeMeco Ryans became the first coach in franchise history to win at least 10 games in…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s DeMeco Ryans became the first coach in franchise history to win at least 10 games in three consecutive seasons with the Texans’ 23-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

“Getting 10, that’s OK, but that’s not the goal,” Ryans said. “The goal is to get into the playoffs and make a run at winning it all. If our guys keep our eyes forward, we keep believing, we keep playing, finishing the right way, we have everything we want in front of us.”

Ryans is also the 13th coach in NFL history and sixth since 2000 to reach at least 10 wins in each of his first three seasons as a head coach.

Sunday’s victory extended Houston’s winning streak to seven games, which is tied for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a nine-game streak in 2018. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL and has allowed the Texans (10-5) to put their 0-3 start behind them and be in position for a playoff spot with two regular-season games to go.

They still have a chance to win the AFC South for a third consecutive season but would need to win out and have the Jaguars (11-4) lose at least one of their remaining games.

“To get 10 wins in the three years that I’ve been here is super cool,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “It’s something that’s dope, but right now our focus is getting to the playoffs and going from there.”

Though the Texans were happy to outlast the Raiders (2-13) Sunday, they were a bit disappointed that they didn’t play their best football. Houston’s top-ranked defense was particularly unhappy about a 60-yard touchdown reception and a 51-yard scoring run it allowed in the second half by rookie Ashton Jeanty that allowed the Raiders to stay in it.

“We got the outcome we wanted, but it’s so much more for us to be better at, it’s so much for us to clean up,” defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said.

Their problems Sunday weren’t limited to defense. Houston didn’t score an offensive touchdown until Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz on a 1-yard score with about seven minutes to go.

“We started off bad in the first quarter and then from there kind of rolled,” Stroud said. “But it starts with me. I was missing some throws here and there. But I think all these things can be fixed. Got to keep rolling and keep continuing to get better.”

What’s working

Though the Texans were disappointed in their defensive performance they remain the top-ranked defense in the NFL. Houston ranks first in yards (272.3) and points (16.6) allowed per game and its 25 takeaways are third most in the league.

What needs help

Houston managed just 83 yards rushing Sunday while playing without starter Woody Marks, who was out with an ankle injury. The Texans have had a tough time running the ball this season with Joe Mixon out all season and they rank 23rd in the NFL by averaging 106.7 yards rushing a game.

Ryans said the problems in the run game kept the offense off-balance Sunday.

“The main thing is we couldn’t run the football,” he said. “We didn’t control the line of scrimmage how we needed to control the line of scrimmage. They got a … lot of tackles for loss, knocked us back a few times and we didn’t run the ball well.”

Stock up

WR Christian Kirk had three receptions for 37 yards Sunday after having just one catch for 6 yards in the previous three games.

Stock down

DB Myles Bryant had a chance to tackle Jeanty at about the 15-yard line on his TD reception but was unable to bring him down.

Injuries

LB Jake Hansen injured his chest in the first quarter and did not return. … T Aireontae Ersery injured his hand in the fourth quarter. … LB Azeez Al-Shaair missed his first game of the season Sunday with an ankle injury.

Key numbers

1,000 – Ka’imi Fairbairn made three field goals Sunday to give him 1,005 points in his career, making him the first player in franchise history to score 1,000 points. Two of his field goals against the Raiders were for 50 yards or more, making him the sixth active player to make at least 50 field goals of 50 yards or more in his career.

“He’s done an outstanding job and I’m happy he’s on our side being able to get us the points whenever we can,” Ryans said.

Next steps

The Texans need to continue their winning streak to keep their division championship hopes alive when they visit the Chargers on Saturday. The Chargers (11-4) have won four consecutive games and will be the first team Houston has faced in four games with a winning record.

