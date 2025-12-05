Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb leaves Lions game with concussion, George Pickens doesn’t pick up the slack

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb is tended to by trainers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lamb leaped for a pass in the third quarter and he landed hard on the turf.

“Saw him and talked to him after the game,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after Detroit’s 44-30 victory. “He’ll be in the protocol.”

Lamb had six catches for 121 yards, giving him 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns this season.

George Pickens didn’t pick up the slack, catching just five of the nine passes thrown his way for 37 yards.

“The minute CeeDee went out, they just decided to play everything two-man over there and try to double him and take him away,” Schottenheimer said.

