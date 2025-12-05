Cowboys regress in loss to Lions but try to focus on what’s left of playoff hopes

The Dallas defense regressed, as did the protection for quarterback Dak Prescott, in a game the Cowboys badly needed to…

In a 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, owner Jerry Jones’ team looked much more like the one with a losing record from before the open week than the group that had won three in a row since to get over .500 for the first time.

Pretty much the only hope for the Cowboys (6-6-1) now is to win their four remaining games, starting in prime time on Dec. 14 at home against Minnesota. Even then, they will need help. That’s why the NFL’s playoff odds for Dallas are at 8%.

“I, too, knew what was at stake about our odds of getting in the playoffs,” Jones said on his radio show Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “So can we literally win out? Of course we can win out. Is it going to be hard? Double of course it is, to win out. We’ve got to look at the very narrow chance that if we get out here and play better than we played last night, yeah, we can be still playing when playoff time comes.”

The Cowboys couldn’t get stops when they needed them, letting the Lions score touchdowns on short fields caused by poor kickoff return coverage twice in the fourth quarter after Dallas had made it a one-score game.

Prescott was sacked a season high-tying five times and threw two interceptions, including one on the first play of the second half that the Lions converted into a touchdown for a 27-9 lead.

The star quarterback was pressured into a throw that went backward, resulting in a 16-yard loss.

Twice in the first half, the Cowboys faced second-and-25 or longer, which is part of the reason they settled for three field goals before the break. Dallas converted just one of three trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns.

Now the Cowboys don’t know when they’ll get CeeDee Lamb back. The star receiver hit his helmet hard on the turf on a leaping attempt at a catch and was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Having to move on without Lamb would be another downer coming off a loss that will challenge the players to stay engaged. Dallas had won each game since the trade for Quinnen Williams that sparked a struggling defense.

“I don’t think this is any deflated moment, ‘Oh, hands are up, we’re done,’” Prescott said. “This is the first time this group, to an extent, suffered this. We use it as fuel.”

What’s working

The legend of kicker Brandon Aubrey grows. He’s the first in NFL history with three field goals of at least 55 yards in a game, including a 63-yarder. Aubrey’s three of at least 60 yards this year are the most in a season in league history. The 30-year-old extended his record with the sixth of at least 60 yards in his three-year career. Oh, and Aubrey tied his career high with five field goals against the Lions. The only one he came close to missing was the shortest, from 42.

What needs help

The kickoff coverage had already been less-than-stellar when the Cowboys allowed returns to the Detroit 41-yard line and 49 in the fourth quarter. The first return came with Dallas down three, the second when the deficit was seven with 3:42 remaining. The Lions converted both long returns by Tom Kennedy for touchdowns. Kennedy averaged 40 yards on three kickoff returns.

Stock up

WR Ryan Flournoy had career highs with nine catches for 115 yards in the second 100-yard game for the second-year player. The first came in October. Two of his catches converted third downs, and several were contested before he ran free on a 42-yard touchdown that pulled the Cowboys within 30-27 early in the fourth quarter.

Stock down

WR George Pickens was conspicuously on the sideline during the drive that ended with Flournoy’s touchdown. He was already without Lamb and didn’t seem to be engaged with some of his route-running. Such moments are more noticeable given some of Pickens’ antics during three years in Pittsburgh before the Steelers traded him in the offseason.

Injuries

Lamb’s status will be the biggest question with three extra days between games. … CB Trevon Diggs was close to returning against Detroit. His seven-game absence for a concussion and knee discomfort could end against the Vikings. … Jerry Jones said he thought LT Tyler Guyton would return after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Nate Thomas struggled in Guyton’s absence against the Lions.

Key number

Minus-8 — The turnover margin for the Cowboys after three turnovers without a takeaway against the Lions. Among the seven teams currently with a turnover margin of minus-5 or worse, Dallas is the only one that doesn’t have a losing record. It seems unlikely Dallas can finish 4-0 without improvement in this area.

Next steps

After playing four games in 18 days, the Cowboys aren’t finished with goofy schedules. They go Sunday-to-Sunday for the first time since Week 8 with games against the Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 21). Dallas’ fourth Thursday game of the season is on Christmas at Washington before the regular-season finale at the New York Giants, which could be on a Saturday.

