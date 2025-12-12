Cowboys cling to playoff hopes as Vikings visit with focus on McCarthy’s growth

Minnesota (5-8) at Dallas (6-6-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. BetMGM NFL odds: Cowboys by 6. Against the spread: Vikings…

Minnesota (5-8) at Dallas (6-6-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC.

BetMGM NFL odds: Cowboys by 6.

Against the spread: Vikings 5-7; Cowboys 7-6.

Series record: Cowboys lead 19-15.

Last meeting: Cowboys beat Vikings 40-3 on Nov. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Last week: Vikings beat Commanders 31-0; Cowboys lost to Lions 44-30.

Vikings offense: overall (28), rush (24), pass (30), scoring (26).

Vikings defense: overall (8), rush (22), pass (4), scoring (124).

Cowboys offense: overall (1), rush (16), pass (1), scoring (3).

Cowboys defense: overall (29), rush (20), pass (32), scoring (31).

Turnover differential: Vikings minus-12, Cowboys minus-8.

Vikings player to watch

RB Jordan Mason. With a career-high six touchdown runs and a team-leading 630 yards rushing, Mason has been well worth the late draft pick the Vikings sent to San Francisco to acquire the 26-year-old last spring. Mason is averaging more than 6 yards per attempt over the last five games and should continue to be a prominent part of the game plan down the stretch.

Cowboys player to watch

WR George Pickens. He faced questions about his effort in the loss to the Lions after what appeared to be several instances of half-hearted route-running. Although it appears CeeDee Lamb will play even after suffering a concussion against Detroit, there will be a focus on Pickens. He is third in the NFL with 1,179 yards receiving despite the Lions limiting him to 37 yards.

Key matchup

QB J.J. McCarthy vs. Dallas’ pass defense. The best game of what is essentially McCarthy’s first season came against the Commanders. The second-year pro who missed all of his rookie year with a knee injury had his most touchdown passes with three in his first game without a turnover. McCarthy had a 129.2 passer rating in his seventh start after averaging 51.3 in his previous five games. Now he faces the NFL’s worst pass defense. The Cowboys have struggled in the secondary most of the season trying to implement first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ zone-heavy scheme.

Key injuries

Vikings: They fielded their expected starting lineup on both offense and defense last week for the first time this season and reported no significant injuries during the Washington game.

Cowboys: It appears Lamb will play after sustaining a concussion against the Lions. He was a full practice participant Thursday, when he also talked to reporters. … DE Jadeveon Clowney was a game-time decision in the loss to Detroit, so the extra time off should bode well for his return after missing just that game with a hamstring injury. … LT Tyler Guyton will miss a third consecutive game with a sprained ankle. … TE Jake Ferguson is questionable with a calf injury sustained in practice.

Series notes

The Cowboys have won five of the past six meetings, but the only loss was at home, 28-24 in 2019. Dallas is 13-7 on the road against Minnesota, but just 6-8 in Texas. … The Vikings have lost four consecutive Sunday night road games since that 2019 victory over the Cowboys. They also lost their last Sunday night meeting with Dallas, 20-16 at home in 2021 when Cooper Rush started in place of injured star quarterback Dak Prescott for the Cowboys.

Stats and stuff

The Vikings are 1-7 on the road and 5-10 overall in prime time under coach Kevin O’Connell. Over the last 20 seasons, the Vikings are 9-28 on the road and 24-42 overall in night games. … The Cowboys trail NFC East-leading Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games with four to play after their three-game winning streak was stopped by Detroit. The Eagles have lost three in a row. … McCarthy’s completion percentage is 56%. The only lower percentage among quarterbacks with at least one start is Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders (52.4%). … WR Justin Jefferson has just four catches for 15 yards over the last two games. He needs 134 yards receiving to pass Randy Moss for the most by a player over his first six NFL seasons. … The Vikings have at least two sacks in 24 of 31 games since the start of the 2024 season, second most in the league behind Denver (28). … The Vikings have allowed 2.24 yards per play in the red zone this season, the second-fewest in the league. They rank third in red zone touchdown rate. … Prescott can set a franchise record with a fourth consecutive 300-yard passing game. The NFL leader in yards passing is facing a defense that has held opponents to 250 yards or fewer through the air in 12 of 13 games, and allowed an average of just 112 yards over the past three games. … RB Javonte Williams clinched his first 1,000-yard season last week. The fifth-year back is seventh in the NFL with 1,022 yards. … Lamb has at least 100 yards receiving in five of his nine games, not counting a loss at Chicago when he injured an ankle the only time he touched the ball, on a designed running play out of the backfield. He didn’t finish his fifth 100-yard effort. Lamb had seven catches for 110 yards when he suffered the concussion against the Lions. … DE Donovan Ezeiruaku is second among rookies with nine tackles for loss. … DE Sam Williams is the only player in the NFL with two blocked kicks and a blocked punt this season. … K Brandon Aubrey is the first in league history with at least 100 field goals in his first three seasons.

Fantasy tip

All three of McCarthy’s touchdown passes last week went to tight ends — two to Josh Oliver and one to T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings are trying to simplify the offense through McCarthy’s struggles and quick or underneath throws seem to be part of the plan. Hockenson could be poised for a strong finish in what has so far been a career-worst season and would be worth a pickup in a league where a frustrated owner sent him to the waiver wire.

