Six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay puts off reporting to Bills to focus on family, consider retirement

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay has decided not to report to the Buffalo Bills for now to focus instead on his family and consider retirement after a 13-year NFL career, a blow to the club’s depth chart for the final stretch of the season.

After Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed on Thursday that his client would be taking time off to contemplate his future in the game, the 34-year-old said on the Speakeasy podcast with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho that missing so many moments with family has weighed heavily on him.

Slay, who played seven seasons with the Detroit Lions and five with the Philadelphia Eagles, culminating with a Super Bowl victory, was waived on Tuesday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said he was able to attend his son’s high school basketball game this week and that he “just felt good to be there.”

Asked by Acho on the podcast if he will retire, Slay demurred and said he was “50-50” between calling it quits or continuing to play. Though he expressed hesitation about the cold in Buffalo in December, Slay said his decision to not report had nothing to do with the team itself and that the Bills just caught him at a bad time.

“I don’t feel like packing up and moving again. I’m 13 years in,” Slay said. “If they’d have caught me at like 28, 29, I might. Because that’s a top organization, man. They’ve got a lot of great things going.”

The Bills, though, were left in a bit of a bind at his position because they released fourth-year player Ja’Marcus Ingram to claim him. Ingram was claimed on Thursday by the Houston Texans. Slay was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Friday to clear a spot on the active 53-man roster for veteran safety Darnell Savage, who was claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders.

The Bills (8-4), who host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on Sunday, regarded Slay as an upgrade over Ingram in a bid to add experience to a position where veteran Tre’Davious White and rookie Maxwell Hairston have split time at one cornerback spot opposite starter Christian Benford at the other.

“It’s unfortunate that unfolded and went down the way it did. I’m a huge Ja’Marcus Ingram fan and will always be. I’m always going to be in his corner and want the best for him,” coach Sean McDermott said on Friday.

Slay was an All-Pro with the Lions in 2017. He has 28 interceptions in 187 career regular-season games, though none since 2023. McDermott declined further comment on Slay other than to wish him and his family well.

“I’m really going to focus on our team,” McDermott said.

Bosa and Bernard out, Palmer doubtful

The Bills ruled edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) out for Sunday along with linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), who will miss his second straight game. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee, ankle) will be listed as doubtful and did not practice on Friday, McDermott said.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins has cleared the concussion protocol and will return this week. Right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder), who also missed the last game, was limited in practice this week and listed questionable for Sunday along with tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, knee).

