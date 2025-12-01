Coming through in the clutch remains an issue for the reeling Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints found a new and unusual way to lose after a largely competitive…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints found a new and unusual way to lose after a largely competitive showing at Miami. In the end, it was the latest example of the team’s inability to come through in crunch time in what is now a double-digit-loss campaign

Down 16-0 at halftime on the road, it would have surprised few if the reeling Saints had faded down the stretch at a Dolphins squad that has shown improved form lately.

“We certainly did not start well,” first-year coach Kellen Moore said after reviewing video of Sunday’s loss. “As frustrated as this loss is — they’re tough — there’s nothing easy about losing — I love the way our guys battled and I love the way the positives coming out of this game are going to be able to be built off of.”

Instead, New Orleans rallied with Chris Olave’s touchdown catch and Tyler Shough’s QB run for a 2-point conversion, a 56-yard field goal from a former Gaelic Football player making his NFL debut — and then got a late touchdown from receiver Devaughn Vele, a second-year pro.

The Saints (2-10) lined up for a 2-point conversion for the tie, only to have it intercepted and run back the other way to extend the Dolphins’ lead to 21-17.

There was still more drama to come after the Saints recovered an onside kick. But the comeback fizzled on a failed fourth-and-1 sneak by Shough on the Miami 36-yard line.

What’s working

The Saints’ pass rush has been solid. The defensive line accounted for four sacks on Sunday — two by Cameron Jordan, and one each by Chase Young and Bryan Bresee. The Saints are tied for 15th in the NFL in sacks, one of few key statistical areas where they are not in the bottom third of the league.

What needs help

The Saints rushed for 81 yards on 27 attempts against the Dolphins. They might have been more committed to the run had they not fallen behind 16-0 in the first half, but it nonetheless continued a trend of anemic showings on the ground for an offense that ranks 29th in the league in rushing.

Stock up

Charlie Smyth, a Northern Ireland native, made his regular-season debut and kicked a 56-yard field goal on what is currently the only attempt of his NFL career. Vele caught all eight passes thrown to him for 93 yards and a touchdown. And the 36-year-old Jordan, now in his 15th NFL season (all with New Orleans), continues to show he might be able to play beyond this season, when he’s due to become an unrestricted free agent.

Stock down

Taysom Hill did not get many touches or have much production, even with the Saints needing someone to fill the void left by running back Alvin Kamara’s injury. Hill had one carry for just 2 yards rushing and only one pass was thrown his way. He caught it for a 5-yard gain.

Injuries

Safety Justin Reid injured his knee in the first half at Miami. Kamara will continue to be evaluated as he recovers from a Week 12 knee injury.

Moore did not get specific about Reid’s injury on Monday, but essentially said the veteran defensive back could miss games because of it.

Key number

10 — The number of games this season in which the Saints have been held to fewer than 20 points, including seven straight. They have lost nine of those games, the lone victory coming by a score of 17-7 at Carolina in Week 10.

Next steps

The Saints travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday for their final meeting this season with the Buccaneers, who entered this week clinging to a half-game lead over Carolina for first place in the NFC South.

