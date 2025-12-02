Colts will enter key AFC South matchup against Jags with new kicker after cutting Badgley

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waived Michael Badgley on Tuesday, assuring they will have a new kicker in place…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waived Michael Badgley on Tuesday, assuring they will have a new kicker in place for Sunday’s key AFC South game at Jacksonville.

Indy has not yet signed a new kicker and does not have one on the practice squad.

The move comes two days after Badgley missed his third extra-point attempt in seven games after replacing the injured Spencer Shrader. The opening day kicker tore multiple ligaments in his right knee during an October game against the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the rest of the season.

Badgley was in his third stint with Indy (8-4), but it was clear his job was in jeopardy.

“We’ve missed three PATs in seven games. It’s inexcusable,” special teams coordinator Brian Mason said Tuesday before the announcement. “I’m not going to get into kind of the kicker evaluation or anything we have moving forward, and I’ll defer to (general manager) Chris (Ballard) on any potential roster moves, but we’re certainly going to evaluate all the kicker options we possibly have to determine what puts us in the best position to convert all scoring opportunities.”

Badgley kicked well on field goals, making 10 of 11 with a season long of 53 yards.

But the missed extra points — the latest of which came early in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans — proved costly. That errant kick forced Indy to score a go-ahead touchdown after reaching the Houston 31-yard line with about two minutes to play instead of being able to kick a potential tying field goal and possibly force overtime.

“I love Badge, but he knows he’s got to make those kicks,” coach Shane Steichen said after the game. “We have faith in whoever put out there.”

Steichen made similar comments when he spoke with reporters Monday.

Indy has lost two straight and three of four, sliding from the AFC’s top seed into the No. 6 spot and a tie for the division lead with the Jags (8-4). Indy will try to win its first game in Jacksonville since 2014 on Sunday. Two-time defending division champ Houston (7-5) moved within one game of the division lead by winning its fourth straight last weekend, in Indy.

Badgley played in 71 games with the Colts, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers. He’s scored 510 points, making 108 of 130 field goals and 186 of 196 extra points.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.