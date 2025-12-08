Colts playoff hopes teetering with QB Daniel Jones out for season and backup Riley Leonard also hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts confirmed their worst fear Monday. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn right Achilles…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts confirmed their worst fear Monday.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during another devastating loss at Jacksonville. Then came more bad news. Backup Riley Leonard arrived at the team complex with an injured right knee.

It’s a two-punch combination the Colts (8-5) simply cannot afford as their once-promising season teeters, their playoff hopes fade and coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard are likely to start hearing more questions about their future prospects.

Amid all that, their hunt for a new quarterback has them linked to a surprise name — 44-year-old Philip Rivers — who may need a crash course in the Colts’ playbook, especially if Leonard can’t play Sunday at Seattle (10-3).

“Chris and his staff are working through that right now, so you guys will probably have an update Wednesday when I talk to you guys,” Steichen said. “But we’re working through that.”

Leonard, a rookie, did what he could in his first extensive action Sunday, though he didn’t exactly look like he could navigate a couple wins out of Indy’s final four games. Veteran Brett Rypien joined the practice squad Oct. 15 and still isn’t on the active roster, though Steichen said Rypien probably would start if Leonard can’t go next weekend.

And the best in-house hope — Anthony Richardson — also may be out. The No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023 still has not practiced since fracturing an orbital bone in mid-October. While Steichen hopes he can return this season, it doesn’t appear Richardson will be cleared to practice this week.

Where does that leave Indy now?

“We really can’t dwell on it,” defensive end Kwity Paye said. “We have second and third stringers and backups for a reason and those guys are going to have to be ready to step up when their number is called. Just fill the position as they can and try to make some plays.”

Perhaps most discouraging is that last month, Indy appeared poised to end its four-year playoff drought. The Colts held a seemingly comfortable lead in the AFC South as they fought for the conference’s No. 1 seed. Since then, everything has unraveled.

The Colts have lost three straight and four of five, dropping into a tie for second in the division race, one game behind Jacksonville. They are trying to fight their way out of the No. 8 seed without their starting quarterback and maybe their backup quarterback as they head to Seattle before playing back-to-back home games against San Francisco (9-4) and Jacksonville (9-4) and a regular season-ending trip to Houston (8-5).

How desperate are they? Well, they’re bringing in Rivers who hasn’t taken a snap since leading the Colts to the playoffs in 2020 and has been a high school coach in Fairhope, Alabama, since retiring in January 2021.

Losing a player who spent the first half of this season in the MVP discussion was emotionally jarring Sunday. The lingering ripple effects could be much more damaging, though, especially if Leonard can’t play — and they all know it.

“The offense has to be tailored around the quarterback, for sure, on what he does well, and then you go,” Steichen said.

What’s working

Blake Grupe. Hey, it’s a small victory. Indy’s third kicker of the season had a solid start. The New Orleans Saints castoff made both of his field goals attempts and his only extra point attempt.

What needs help

What doesn’t? Jones’ interception on the first pass of the game led to one Jags TD, Jonathan Taylor’s fumble led to another, and without Jones the offense seemed to be stuck in the mud on a rainy day. Defensively, Indy allowed a season-high 36 points.

Stock up

Leonard. Sure, he made some of the expected mistakes given his lack of experience and, yes, he’s hurt. But the plays he made illustrated why Indy made him a sixth-round draft pick in April. No, he’s not ready to lead a playoff push, but he appears capable of becoming a reliable backup.

Stock down

Jones. In addition to missing the final four games, Jones could also miss out on a hefty pay raise. In March, he signed a one-year deal worth $14.5 million including bonuses — a bargain for an NFL starting quarterback — and seemed destined to hit the jackpot this spring. Some thought he could command a multiyear deal worth between $45 million and $50 million per year. But a recovery process that’s likely to stretch into September or beyond could lower his price tag.

Injuries

In addition to Jones and Leonard, RT Braden Smith and backup DE JT Tuimoloau left Sunday’s game with concussions, and Smith also hurt his neck. WR Alec Pierce also was evaluated for a concussion at game’s end, but Steichen provided no update Monday. Indy’s Pro Bowl secondary also took another hit. Sauce Gardner sat out Sunday with a strained calf and Charvarius Ward entered the concussion protocol Monday for the second time since October. The good news: Two-time Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner (neck) can be activated from injured reserve this week.

Key numbers

6, 12 — Indy opened the season on a historic scoring and efficiency binge. But during this three-game skid — and against three good defenses — they’ve scored only six TDs in 12 red-zone trips.

What’s next

First, Indy must sort out its options at quarterback. Then it can start focusing on what to do next at Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.