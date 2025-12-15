Colts may need more aggressive game plan for Philip Rivers if they want to salvage their season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen prefers being the aggressive play-caller. He likes taking chances on third down,…

He likes taking chances on third down, would rather go for it on fourth down than punt and enjoys finding creative ways to stretch the field. Right now, though, Steichen can’t simply rely on his instincts.

With a 44-year-old grandfather taking his first snaps in five years Sunday, Steichen did the only thing he could to really give his team a chance to win at Seattle. He played it safe with a run-heavy gameplan that featured primarily mostly quick, short throws from Philip Rivers.

It almost worked, but a fourth consecutive loss left Indy (8-6) on the outside of the playoff mix and answering one big question: Can the Colts make this postseason playing this conservatively? Steichen seems to understand he’ll have to let Rivers open it up more over the final three weeks.

“Going into that game, that was the game plan — running the ball and control the clock, take easy completions,” Steichen said Monday. “Philip did a hell of a job managing that game plan on the road, in a hostile environment, first one back in a long time. He did what was necessary to put us in position to win the game and at his age, where he’s at in his career, we didn’t bring him here to sit on the bench. “

Yes, Steichen noted there will be a different game plan for next Monday night’s game against San Francisco (10-3) without giving away any hint as to what may change.

But the reality is Indy faces three more playoff-chasing teams with defenses nearly as stingy as they faced in Sunday’s 18-16 loss and the bigger problem may be whether Rivers can push the ball downfield enough times to back those defenses off the line of scrimmage.

And with right tackle Braden Smith already on injured reserve and left tackle Bernhard Raimann leaving Sunday with an injured elbow, Indy’s offensive line may be hard-pressed to give Rivers the time he needs to throw deep, leaving the Colts in a bind.

But at least Rivers showed Sunday he gives them a viable option to win, whatever style the Colts play. They’re just hoping Rivers can change the direction of a fading team.

“I think each game plan is going to be different and that was the game plan for that game,” Steichen said. “This week’s a new challenge, a new opportunity for us and, obviously, the game plan, we’ll switch on how we have to try to win the game.”

What’s working

Run defense. Indy’s defense as a whole played well enough to beat the Seahawks. It forced Seattle to settle for six field goals and no touchdowns, yielding just 314 total yards. But where the Colts really excelled was against the run. Seattle had 22 carries for 50 yards.

What needs help

Finishing drives. During the first half this season, Indy was among the league’s most proficient red-zone teams. During this four-game skid, Indy has lost three times by four or fewer points while converting just 7 of 13 red-zone trips into TDs. Indy only moved inside Seattle’s 20-yard line once Sunday.

Stock up

RT Jalen Travis. With Smith now on injured reserve, the fourth-round draft pick made his starting debut against one of the league’s top defenses. Though Rivers was hurried, at times especially in the second half, Travis held his own and may have played well enough to earn the starting job next year if Smith becomes a free agent.

Stock down

Tyler Warren. Indy’s first-round draft pick has been a perfect fit this season. He’s been valuable, versatile and game-changing, setting the franchise record for rookie tight ends with 63 receptions. He’s also nearing the franchise mark for yards receiving. But over the past four games, he has just 13 catches for 101 yards and one TD. Indy needs Warren to make more of an impact.

Injuries

Aside from Raimann, the Colts appear to have survived this week’s game relatively healthy. Plus, they could be getting healthier. It’s unclear if two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner (strained calf) could return this week or whether Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner (neck) might be activated before Monday night. Quarterback Anthony Richardson (fractured orbital bone) also has begun physical activity and could have his 21-day window for a possible return opened this week.

Key number

8 — Since starting the season at 7-2 before the bye, the Colts have slid into the No. 8 spot in the AFC. If they can’t move up, Indy will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

What’s next

Indy probably needs at least two wins in its last three games to earn a playoff berth, but the road ahead won’t be easy. In addition to hosting the 49ers, they also host AFC South-leading Jacksonville (10-4) on a short Christmas week before closing the season at Houston (9-5).

