Chiefs’ offensive line woes deepen as Wanya Morris exits with knee injury against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The injury-riddled Kansas City Chiefs lost left tackle Wanya Morris to a left knee injury on the first play against the Houston Texans on Sunday night, leaving their makeshift offensive line with three backups and rookie Esa Pole protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.

Not exactly an ideal situation against Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr. and one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

The patchwork bunch managed to turn in a respectable effort against Houston, but the Chiefs offense nevertheless struggled to get anything going against the league’s top-ranked defense. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions, the Chiefs were stopped twice on fourth down in the fourth quarter, and Houston walked away with a 20-10 victory inside Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was proud of the guys for the effort they put in,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “These guys take responsibility for things. You know, you keep going. But we put everything into these games, every game, so when you lose, you should be upset. And that’s why you try to enjoy the wins when you have an opportunity. There is a lot of time and effort that goes into it.”

The Chiefs also lost former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to a knee injury in the first quarter, when he jumped high to try to knock a pass away from Nico Collins. Not only did McDuffie get hurt, the big wide receiver hauled in the 46-yard reception.

But it was on offense where the injuries really hurt the Chiefs.

Earlier this week, they put first-round draft pick and starting left tackle Josh Simmons went on injured reserve following surgery to repair a fractured and dislocated wrist. Then, right tackle Jawaan Taylor was ruled out with a triceps injury and standout right guard Trey Smith with an ankle injury, making it three starters out even before kickoff.

The Chiefs opted to put primary backup Jaylon Moore at right tackle and Morris on the left side, with Mike Caliendo getting the start in Smith’s place. So when Morris went down, the Chiefs had to count on Pole — their de factor fourth-string offensive tackle.

Pole played two seasons at a California junior college and two at Washington State. He went undrafted in April and signed with the Chiefs the following month. He also had a stint with the Jets before returning to Kansas City in late October.

“I mean, you just got next man up,” said Mahomes, who finished with just 160 yards passing and the three picks. “Obviously not where you want to be, but Esa played his tail off, for a guy that had to get activated and be on the roster and go against one of the best pass rushes in the league. He gave me time to throw the ball downfield in some big situations.”

The Chiefs just didn’t connect on enough of them. Or make enough plays when they mattered the most.

“We’ve been close all season. At the end of the day, you have to go out there and make it happen,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got the talent. We got the heart. But we have to go out there and execute. And until we prove it, we’re going to come out with losses.”

