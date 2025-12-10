Chicago Bears prepare for Myles Garrett after tough loss to Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have faced a few dangerous pass rushers this season, including Detroit’s Aidan…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have faced a few dangerous pass rushers this season, including Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby and Green Bay’s Micah Parsons.

Next up might be their biggest challenge so far.

Looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Parsons and the Packers, the Bears take on Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at what is expected to be a frigid Soldier Field. Garrett arrives in town amid a historic season — and he certainly has the attention of the Bears.

“He’s just a complete player,” Chicago coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday. “I think when you look at the size and strength and speed, it’s just a unique package where he really has it all.”

Garrett has at least one sack in his last seven games and a career-high 20 in 13 starts this year. The NFL record is 22 1/2 shared by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt.

“Obviously, he’s right there at the sack record, almost there at the sack record,” Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said. “And so I’m going to try and make sure that he doesn’t get the sack record on us and on me.”

Garrett has recorded at least three sacks in three games this season, including five in a 32-13 loss at New England on Oct. 26. He is the leader of a Cleveland defense that allows an NFL-low 165.2 yards passing per game and ranks second in the league overall.

While Garrett is the headliner, he is surrounded by speed and athleticism. Johnson raved about the play of rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a second-round pick in the draft.

“I mean, he’s a really good player,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be a good player for a long time as well. He’s all over the place. Highly instinctive.”

Garrett’s presence — along with Cleveland’s aggressive style under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — puts pressure on Chicago’s offensive line to protect Williams and clear the way for D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to run the ball.

Rookie left tackle Ozzy Trapilo figures to see a lot of Garrett, but he won’t have to go it alone.

“We’ll certainly have a plan and be aware of how we can help, not just Ozzy, but it’s also Darnell (right tackle Darnell Wright) as well,” Johnson said. “Because the scheme that they run is a little bit different. … I mean, these guys are in sprinter mode, and they’re looking to go right to that launch point at the quarterback every single snap, and if we happen to hand the ball off, and they’ll try to tackle the ball carrier along the way.”

The stakes are high for Chicago, which is going for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020. The Bears (9-4) were on top of the NFC North before Sunday’s 28-21 loss at Green Bay.

Even with its stellar defense, Cleveland (3-10) has dropped two in a row and five of six overall. After the Browns game, the Bears host the division-leading Packers on Dec. 20.

“We have to keep stacking wins,” safety Kevin Byard said. “Like Coach (Johnson) said, getting to nine wins is cool but it’s not going to get us in the playoffs, so we need at least two wins if we want to get in the playoffs and I think three or four to win the division. That’s what we’re focused on. We’re focused on this week and then, obviously Green Bay when Green Bay comes.”

Notes: Johnson wasn’t ready to provide an update on defensive back Kyler Gordon, who injured his groin during warmups before the matchup with the Packers. Asked if Gordon could return this season, Johnson responded: “To be determined. I haven’t heard over the last couple of days the extent of it, but coming out of that one, it didn’t look very good.”

