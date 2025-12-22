Chargers will need to sustain offensive progress from win over Cowboys to be Super Bowl contenders

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Few would mistake the Los Angeles Chargers for an offensive juggernaut this season, so their…

Whether it marks a point of demarcation where the Chargers (11-4) can propel themselves into meaningful Super Bowl contention or just a good day against a sub.-500 opponent should become clear over the next two weeks.

For now, the Chargers were simply happy to consistently move the football and score touchdowns as they put together their most yards (452) and second-most points of the season.

“I think the really cool thing about this team is we’ve kind of taken it week by week, and we’re never looking too far ahead, and we’re never looking too far back,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “And we’re able to pick each other up. And the past couple of weeks, I think the defense has done such a great job of just helping us out. And today we were able to kind of help out a little bit.”

Herbert had his best game by far since breaking a bone in his non-throwing hand on Nov. 30, going 23 of 29 for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Most importantly, Herbert was not sacked for the first time this season.

Herbert had been sacked 11 times in his past two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and taken numerous more hits, finding just enough ways to come up with three-point victories against last season’s Super Bowl participants. With a clean pocket against the Cowboys, he was able to maximize the array of pass catchers at his disposal.

“I think those guys did a great job today,” Herbert said of the offensive line. “We got the ball out quick, had a great protection plan, and really were on our stuff this week. So it’s a shout-out to the front five for just communicating, talking, and blocking as well as they did. Giving me time to get the ball off for sure.”

The assignment gets much harder in the last two weeks of the regular season. The Houston Texans have an effective pass rush featuring Will Anderson Jr. and his 11 1/2 sacks, and the Denver Broncos lead the league in sacks, with 13 more than second-place Atlanta.

If the Chargers can carry over the improvement in pass protection on display in Dallas into the playoffs, they can be a factor in the jumbled AFC.

What’s working

Not only were they effective in pass blocking, the Chargers’ offensive line also paved the way for 152 yards rushing despite losing left tackle Jamaree Salyer to a hamstring injury. The balance between run and pass let coordinator Greg Roman carefully manage the game, especially on third down as the Chargers converted 7 of 11 attempts.

What needs help

The typically potent defensive front had a hard time getting home against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu did get his 13th sack of the season, but that was the Chargers’ only one of the game.

Stock up

Quentin Johnston had a season-high 104 yards receiving on four catches with a touchdown. Johnston had cooled off after a strong start, but the wide receiver’s ability to stretch the field outside the numbers led to plays of 23, 50 and 25 yards and gave the pass game an extra dimension.

Stock down

Cornerback Cam Hart struggled in a difficult matchup against Cowboys receiver George Pickens, giving up three receptions for 88 yards as the primary defender. Hart conceded a 28-yard catch on fourth down on Dallas’ opening possession and a 38-yard touchdown when tasked with playing man coverage on Pickens.

Injuries

In addition to seeing Salyer leave early, the Chargers also lost corners Donte Jackson (groin) and Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder) and running back Kimani Vidal (neck).

Key number

2,264 — Herbert now holds the NFL record for most completions before turning 28, passing Matthew Stafford (2,246).

Next steps

The Chargers host the Texans on Saturday, another team with an outstanding defense and inconsistent offense. If they can take care of business in their home finale, Los Angeles will be playing for the AFC West title against Denver in Week 18.

