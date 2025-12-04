Chargers QB Justin Herbert returns to practice Thursday following surgery on non-throwing hand

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice Thursday, putting him on track to…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice Thursday, putting him on track to start a week after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand.

The Chargers (8-4) have maintained optimism since Herbert was injured in a 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday that he would be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, and his participation came three days after having a plate and screws placed in his left hand.

Herbert said during a news conference Wednesday that his availability would likely come down to several factors, including his ability to handle the ball and pain tolerance, but reiterated his expectation that he would start.

Herbert, who is in his sixth season with the Chargers, has thrown for 2,842 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 12 games this season. He was 15 of 20 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and interception in the win over the Raiders, playing the last three quarters with his hand in a hard cast and glove that forced the offense to operate exclusively out of the pistol and shotgun.

