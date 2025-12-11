Chargers closing in on playoff spot as Chiefs face elimination in AFC West showdown

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City (6-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL odds: Chiefs by 4 1/2.…

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City (6-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Chiefs by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Chargers 7-6, Chiefs 5-7-1.

Series record: Chiefs lead 11-5.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Chiefs 27-21 on Sept. 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Last week: Chargers beat Eagles 22-19; Chiefs lost to Texans 20-10.

Chargers offense: overall (11), rush (9), pass (17), scoring (T17)

Chargers defense: overall (4), rush (14), pass (5), scoring (4)

Chiefs offense: overall (7), rush (17), pass (4), scoring (11)

Chiefs defense: overall (9), rush (7), pass (13), scoring (7)

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-1; Chiefs minus-1.

Chargers player to watch

Justin Herbert needs 19 yards passing to become only the third QB in NFL history with at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdown passes in each of his first six seasons. He had 318 yards and three TDs passing when he faced the Chiefs in September.

Chiefs player to watch

QB Patrick Mahomes is coming off one of the worst games of his NFL career, when he threw for just 160 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in a 20-10 loss to the Texans. He is 10-3 against the Chargers in the regular season, but that includes a loss in the season opener this past September.

Key matchup

The Chiefs running game against the Chargers defense, which has been stellar against the pass but prone to giving up yardage on the ground. The Chiefs had just 98 yards rushing against Los Angeles in September, and 57 of them came when Mahomes was scrambling.

Key injuries

Chargers: WR Derius Davis (ankle), LB Troy Dye (hip), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) and OL Trey Pipkins III (ankle) missed practice this week. Herbert was limited by his left hand but will play on Sunday.

Chiefs: OL Wanya Morris (knee) and OT Jawaan Taylor (triceps and knee) missed practice, but OL Trey Smith is expected to return from an ankle injury Sunday.

Series notes

The Chargers snapped a seven-game skid against Kansas City when they beat their AFC West rivals in the opener in Brazil. The Chiefs had not lost to Los Angeles since Sept. 26, 2021, which is also the last time the Chargers triumphed in Arrowhead Stadium.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers are seeking consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 2006-07, and they are trying to qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since four straight from 2006-09. … Chargers RB Kimani Vidal has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games. … Chargers WR Keenan Allen had seven catches for 68 yards and a TD when he faced Kansas City in September. … The Chiefs would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a combination of wins by three other AFC teams. … TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 187 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in Chiefs history. … Kelce need 73 yards receiving to join Jerry Rice as the only players with at least 800 in 12 consecutive seasons. … DT Chris Jones needs 1 1/2 sacks to pass Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third-most in Chiefs history. … Mahomes needs three TD passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with at least 25 in eight consecutive seasons. … Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has run for a TD in five of his past six games.

Fantasy tip

In a matchup between two teams known for their ability to produce points, the only must-start player might be Chiefs WR Rashee Rice — and even he comes with a question mark. He had just four catches on eight targets for 34 yards last week against Houston, when he also dropped his fourth pass of the season at a crucial moment.

