Buffalo Bills DE Bosa listed week to week with hamstring injury, further depleting banged-up defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday listed edge rusher Joey Bosa as being week to week because of a hamstring issue that will further impact Buffalo’s already injury-depleted defense.

McDermott did not provide a definitive timeline of how many weeks Bosa will miss except to say “we’re hoping it’s on the shorter end of it.”

The 10th-year player was hurt in the second half of Buffalo’s 26-7 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was a game in which Bosa helped turned the tide with a strip-sack of Aaron Rodgers, with Christian Benford returning the fumble 17 yards for a touchdown on the opening snap of the third quarter.

The forced fumble was Bosa’s fifth, tying the team’s single-season record held by three others, including Hall of Famer Bruce Smith in 1990. The 30-year-old also has a team-leading five sacks — one more than Bosa combined for over his injury-limited final three seasons with the Chargers.

Bosa’s injury leaves Buffalo (8-4) further short-handed in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on Sunday.

The Bills’ defensive front is already missing starting tackle Ed Oliver (bicep) and edge rushers Michael Hoecht (Achilles tendon) and Landon Jackson (knee). Oliver is the only one expected to return, though he’s still a few weeks away from being cleared for practice.

Meantime, starting linebacker Terrel Bernard’s status remains uncertain because of an elbow injury, while safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are on IR.

“You can never replace a player like Joey, but it’s someone’s job to step up,” McDermott said. “And that’s what we’ve been doing and counting on all year pretty much. So the same is expected this week.”

The options to replace Bosa are few, with Buffalo currently carrying three defensive ends, plus rookie T.J. Sanders who has split time at tackle and end.

Morgan Fox has a chance to make his Bills debut after being signed to the practice squad three weeks ago. The eighth-year player spent the previous three seasons with the Chargers in which he combined for 19 starts in 51 games.

“I’m confident in all the guys we have,” veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones said. ’They’re all here for a reason and everybody’s just got to hold the fort until (Bosa) gets back.”

In other injury updates, McDermott said left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion) and right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) were expected to practice on a limited basis. Despite missing both starters, the Bills didn’t allow a sack against the Steelers and Buffalo’s 249 yards rushing were the most by any opponent at Pittsburgh in 50 years.

Buffalo made an addition on Wednesday by claiming cornerback Darius Slay off waivers, a day after the 13th-year player was cut by the Steelers. In his first season in Pittsburgh, Slay was inactive in two of the Steelers past three outings after losing his starting job.

The 34-year-old was an All-Pro in 2017, while playing his first seven seasons in Detroit, and spent another five years in Philadelphia. He provides experienced depth to a position where veteran Tre’Davious White and rookie Maxwell Hairston have split time opposite starter Christian Benford.

Buffalo freed up a roster spot for Slay by releasing fourth-year cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, who has been a healthy scratch the past three weeks.

