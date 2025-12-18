Bucs WR Mike Evans looks to continue dominance of Panthers in crucial NFC South showdown

Tampa Bay (7-7) at Carolina (7-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 3. Against the spread:…

Tampa Bay (7-7) at Carolina (7-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 3.

Against the spread: Buccaneers 5-9, Panthers 8-6.

Series record: Panthers lead 25-24.

Last meeting: Buccaneers beat Panthers 48-14 on Dec. 29, 2024, in Tampa Bay.

Last week: Buccaneers lost to Falcons 29-28; Panthers lost to Saints 20-17.

Buccaneers offense: overall (21), rush (21), pass (20), scoring (16).

Buccaneers defense: overall (25), rush (10), pass (30), scoring (24).

Panthers offense: overall (22), rush (11), pass (27), scoring (28).

Panthers defense: overall (18), rush (19), pass (16), scoring (14).

Turnover differential: Rams plus-9; Panthers minus-1.

Buccaneers player to watch

QB Baker Mayfield. Since being cut by Carolina in 2022 and later signing with Tampa Bay, Mayfield is 4-0 against the Panthers, including a five-touchdown, 359-yard game last December. Mayfield has averaged 233 yards per game through the air in those four division games vs. Carolina with eight touchdown passes and three interceptions. Mayfield has never lost to Carolina (5-0) in his career.

Panthers player to watch

RBs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. It’s no secret the Panthers will need to run the ball well if they hope to beat the Bucs. Dowdle remains the starter, but Hubbard has stepped into a larger role in recent weeks and has looked quicker and faster than earlier in the season.

Key matchup

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Panthers CBs Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Tampa Bay’s veteran wide receiver has tormented the Panthers during his 12-year NFL career, particularly in recent seasons. He combined for 16 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in two last season vs. Carolina and has seven TDs in his past five games against the NFC South rivals. Evans’ biggest game came on New Year’s Day in 2023 when he caught 10 passes for 207 yards and three TDs leading to a victory that ignited the Bucs’ current five-game win streak against the Panthers. Evans has struggled with injuries this season, but looked good in his return last week from a broken collarbone and caught six passes for 132 yards against Atlanta.

Key injuries

Bucs: CB Zyon McCollum (hip) was placed on injured reserve this week. … LG Ben Bredeson (knee) is on injured reserve. … DB Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (hip), TE Cade Otton (knee) and CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) could return this week.

Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMillan was added to the injury report this week with an ankle/foot injury, something he has said has been “lingering” the last few weeks. … LT Ickey Ekwonu injured his knee against the Saints and is day to day. … Yosh Nijman would get the start if he can’t play. … WR David Moore (shoulder) could be getting closer to his return.

Series notes

The Buccaneers may trail the Panthers in the overall head-to-head matchup, but are gaining ground fast. Tampa Bay has won nine of the last 10 meetings, including five straight.

Stats and stuff

The Buccaneers are looking to become the first NFC team since the 1990s Dallas Cowboys (1992-96) to win five consecutive division titles. … Since Baker Mayfield’s arrival in 2023, the Buccaneers are tied for the third-most wins (11) and the third-highest winning percentage (.733) of any team in Weeks 13-18. … WRs Evans, Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan played together for the first time last week. … Mayfield’s 91 TD passes since joining the Bucs in 2023 are the second most in the NFL in that span behind only Jared Goff’s 96. … The Bucs are 6-1 when they don’t commit a turnover. … Tampa Bay is 5-0 when allowing 20 points or fewer. … Mayfield has converted 17 of 24 third-down runs into a first down. … Egbuka’s 870 yards receiving are the most by any rookie and he’s tied for first with six TDs. … K Chase McLaughlin is 10 for 10 from 50 yards or beyond. … Carolina is 4-2 at home. … The Panthers have scored nine times on their opening drive, tied for the most in franchise history (2021, 2015, 2000, 1996). Six of those scores have been touchdowns, which is a franchise record. … Bryce Young is 0-4 against the Bucs and has been sacked 13 times with three touchdowns and one interception. … Young had a season-high 49 rushing yards against the Saints, the second-highest rushing total of his career. Young is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, sixth-best among the 23 QBs with at least 100 carries. … Dowdle’s production has stagnated of late. He has failed to surpass 60 yards rushing in each of the last five games. … WR Jalen Coker has a touchdown catch in each of the last two games.

Fantasy tip

McMillan, the team’s leading receiver, has been limited to just five catches for 115 yards over the last three games. He does have two TDs during that span, but McMillan revealed this week that he has been battling foot/ankle injuries and that might be impacting his play. Coach Dave Canales expressed some concern of McMillan hitting the rookie wall, but said he is tough enough to fight through it and perservere.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.