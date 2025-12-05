Broncos face Raiders, looking to extend win streak to 10 games

Denver (10-2) at Las Vegas (2-10) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 7 1/2. Against the…

Denver (10-2) at Las Vegas (2-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Broncos 5-6-1; Raiders 4-8.

Series record: Raiders lead 73-57-2.

Last meeting: Broncos beat Raiders 10-7 in Denver on Nov. 6.

Last week: Broncos beat Commanders 27-26 in overtime; Raiders lost to Chargers 31-14.

Broncos offense: overall (12), rush (14), pass (14), scoring (13).

Broncos defense: overall (5), rush (5), pass (9), scoring (4).

Raiders offense: overall (30), rush (32), pass (26), scoring (32).

Raiders defense: overall (16), rush (15), pass (17T), scoring (26).

Turnover differential: Broncos minus-3; Raiders minus-3.

Broncos player to watch

WR Courtland Sutton last week eclipsed 6,000 receiving yards in just his 110th game. He became the third-fastest Bronco to reach that mark, behind only Broncos Ring of Fame WRs Demaryius Thomas (76 games) and Rod Smith (95 games). Sutton has five touchdowns this season and 23 since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2023.

Raiders player to watch

DE Maxx Crosby has played at an All-Pro level the past five games with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. The Chargers didn’t have many answers for him, allowing four TFLs and two sacks. Denver, to borrow a hockey term, kept Crosby off the score sheet in the first meeting. If he can get to Bo Nix, that gives the Raiders a chance to at least keep the game close.

Key matchup

Raiders offensive line vs. Broncos defensive front. Las Vegas’ line has struggled, with injuries decimating a unit that was struggling even when healthy. Denver brings in a top-five defense that leads the NFL with 51 sacks. The Broncos sacked Geno Smith six times and held the Raiders to 74 yards rushing in their first meeting. It’s not a stretch to imagine a similar scenario playing out again.

Key injuries

Broncos: DT D.J. Jones (ankle) and TE Nate Adkins (knee) will not play. OLB Jonah Ellis, who has missed multiple games with a pulled hamstring, was a full participant in practice this week and no longer has an injury designation.

Raiders: DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is questionable, but coach Pete Carroll expects him to play. TE Michael Mayer (ankle) and WRs Alex Bachman (thumb) and Dont’e Thornton Jr. (concussion) were ruled out. LB Jamal Adams (knee), C/G Jordan Meredith (ankle), G Dylan Parham (back) and S Jeremy Chinn (back) are questionable.

Series notes

The Broncos have won the past three meetings, ending a Raiders series eight-game winning streak. … The teams have met 130 times in the regular season, but just twice in the playoffs. The Broncos beat the then-Oakland Raiders 20-17 on Jan. 1, 1978 to make their first Super Bowl. On Jan. 9, 1994, the then-Los Angeles Raiders defeated Denver 42-24 in a wild-card game.

Stats and stuff

The Broncos have won 10 of their first 12 games for the first time since 2015. A victory Sunday would ensure Denver of the tiebreaker if the Broncos and New England Patriots end up sharing the same record atop the AFC playoff picture, based on what would be a 6-0 mark against common opponents. … The Broncos have trailed in all 12 of their games so far, and their nine-game winning streak makes them the first team in NFL history to have nine consecutive comebacks. … OLB Nik Bonitto, who batted down Marcus Mariota’s 2-point pass to preserve Denver’s 27-26 overtime win at Washington last week, has had double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons. It is just the sixth time in team history — and first since former Broncos OLB Von Miller did it from 2014-18 — that a player has reached double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. … Rookie RB RJ Harvey has four TD runs and four TD catches so far. … QB Bo Nix has six comebacks in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. … Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers has 1,767 yards receiving and needs just 107 to pass Rob Gronkowski for third best for a tight end in his first two seasons. Mike Ditka with 1,980 yards and George Kittle with 1,892 are also within range. … The Raiders’ 17 passes defended by defensive linemen is highest in the league. Philadelphia is next with 14. … Charles Snowden and Maxx Crosby have intercepted passes. It’s the first time since 2001 the Raiders have had two defensive linemen with an interception in a season since 2001 when Chris Cooper and Darrell Russell made picks. … Crosby comes off back-to-back games with at least four tackles for loss. Only Myles Garrett and J.J. Watt have accomplished that since 2000. … The Raiders have 73 run stuffs, tied with Cleveland for the second most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Those are running plays that result in zero or negative yardage. Minnesota is first with 81. … A victory would give coach Pete Carroll 173 for his career, which would move him into a tie for 16th with Jeff Fisher. Carroll is tied with Bill Parcells.

Fantasy tip

Broncos defense. Denver has one of the league’s best units, and it’s going against a Raiders offense that is last in scoring and 30th in yardage.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.