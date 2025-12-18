Broncos and Jaguars clash in marquee Week 16 matchup with playoff implications on the line

Jacksonville (10-4) at Denver (12-2) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. BetMGM NFL odds: Broncos by 3. Against the spread: Jaguars…

Jacksonville (10-4) at Denver (12-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL odds: Broncos by 3.

Against the spread: Jaguars 9-5, Denver 6-7-1.

Series record: Broncos lead 8-7, including 1-1 in the playoffs.

Last meeting: Broncos beat the Jaguars 21-17 on Oct. 30, 2022, in London.

Last week: Jaguars beat the Jets 48-20; Broncos beat the Packers 34-26.

Jaguars offense: overall (16), rush (16), pass (18), scoring (8).

Jaguars defense: overall (10), rush (1), pass (20), scoring (10t).

Broncos offense: overall (11), rush (17), pass (11), scoring (12).

Broncos defense: overall (5), rush (2), pass (11), scoring (3t).

Turnover differential: Jaguars plus-10; Broncos minus-2.

Jaguars player to watch

LT Cole Van Lanen. He makes his third consecutive start in place of Walker Little and has the daunting task of slowing the league’s fiercest pass rush. The Broncos lead the NFL with 58 sacks. Van Lanen has been a catalyst for Jacksonville’s improved O-line play, making starts at four positions in the last seven games.

Broncos player to watch

S P.J. Locke. He gets his first start in place of the injured Brandon Jones, whom the Broncos placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Jones will miss at least four weeks. Locke has been a spot starter in the past and coach Sean Payton noted that depth in the secondary is a team strength.

Key matchup

Denver’s vaunted pass rush against Trevor Lawrence’s pass protectors. Lawrence might have to do like so many other quarterbacks and get rid of the ball quicker with short passes to fend off the likes of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Que Robinson, Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss.

Key injuries

Jaguars: Backup RB Bhayshul Tuten (finger) and DE Danny Striggow (ankle) won’t play. … DE Josh Hines-Allen missed practice Wednesday because of an illness.

Broncos: ILB Justin Strnad (foot) got hurt last weekend and didn’t participate in practice on the game plan installation day. … Rookie RB RJ Harvey (ribs) and rookie WR Pat Bryant (hamstring) were both full participants in practice, as were RT Mike McGlinchey (neck), C Luke Wattenberg (ankle), WR/KR Marvin Mims Jr. (biceps) and ILB Karene Reid (hamstring).

Series notes

The Broncos have dominated the series of late, winning four of the last five meetings. … The biggest games in this series came in the playoffs when the upstart Jaguars upset the Broncos 30-27 in the playoffs following the 1996 season. The Broncos credited that stunning defeat with galvanizing them toward a Super Bowl title the following season when they dispatched Jacksonville 42-17 on their way from wresting the Lombardi Trophy from the Green Bay Packers.

Stats and stuff

Jacksonville has won five in a row and can clinch a playoff spot with a win combined with a loss by either Houston or Indianapolis. … The Jaguars are plus-96 in points against the AFC, the highest in the NFL this season. They are 7-2 against the conference, their best winning percentage since going 10-2 in 1999. … Lawrence has accounted for 10 touchdowns and no turnovers in his last three games. It’s the first three-game stretch of his five-year career without an interception or a fumble. … Travis Etienne is the sixth RB since 2000 with 100 yards from scrimmage and three TD receptions in a single game. He had 162 yards from scrimmage in his last game against Denver. Etienne has scored nine TDs in his last six games. He has scored 31 times in his career and is three shy of passing TE Marcedes Lewis (now with Denver) for fifth place in franchise history. … The Broncos have won 11 consecutive games for the first time since 2012. Their 11 straight wins is the longest active streak in the NFL. … Ten of those wins have required comebacks and 10 of their 12 wins overall came by one score. … Denver has won 12 consecutive home games. With a victory and a little help elsewhere, the Broncos can clinch the AFC West and the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last nine division titles, but won’t make the playoffs this season. … QB Bo Nix has won 22 games in his first two seasons, tied for the second most by a QB in his first two seasons since 1950. Russell Wilson holds the record with 24 wins. … With a win Sunday, Payton would join Bill Belichick (seven seasons) as the only head coaches in NFL history with at least 13 wins in five different seasons. … CBs Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss each recorded their first interceptions of the season last week against the Packers. Surtain is one of five DBs in the league with 10 or more games with a pass breakup. In addition to his interception, Moss broke up three passes last week. His 15 pass breakups are fourth most in the NFL.

Fantasy tip

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is coming off a monster game in which he re-established himself as Denver’s No. 1 receiver and Nix’s favorite target by catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

