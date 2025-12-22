Brady Cook getting third straight start for Jets against Patriots in home finale

Brady Cook is getting at least one more start for the New York Jets. Coach Aaron Glenn announced Monday that…

Coach Aaron Glenn announced Monday that the undrafted rookie quarterback will be under center Sunday in the team’s home finale against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots.

It’ll be the third consecutive start for Cook, who spent most of the season on the practice squad before getting an opportunity to play because of injuries to Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields.

“I think he’s highly competitive, I think he’s composed, I think he understands our offense,” Glenn said Monday. “Obviously, there’s some things that we have to do better to help him. There’s some things that he has to do better to help himself also.

“But, yeah, I think all those traits that we talked about before are still things that I look forward to seeing with him continue to improve as he continues to get these starts.”

With the Jets 3-12 and playing out the stretch of a lost season, Glenn and his staff want to get an extended look at Cook as they head into the offseason. The team’s biggest question mark is who their quarterback will be moving forward, and Glenn wouldn’t say Cook could potentially be in the mix to be New York’s starter beyond this season.

“Well, I really want to focus on what we’re doing now,” Glenn said. “And I want to focus on New England.”

That means Cook has at least one more start, and probably two, to help solidify a spot as a player to move forward with — at least as a suddenly experienced backup.

In a 29-6 loss to the Saints, Cook went 22 of 35 for 188 yards with no touchdowns and one interception — and was sacked eight times.

“All of our hands are involved with some of the mistakes that happened in that game,” Glenn said. “But I thought that he did a really good job at the beginning of the game, managing the game the right way.”

In three games, including the past two starts, Cook has completed 59.8% of his passes (58 of 98) for 527 yards and one touchdown and six interceptions. He has also been sacked a whopping 17 times, a clear indication of how quickly the game is moving for the rookie.

But Cook is making a strong impression on his teammates, on and off the field.

“I feel like everybody in the huddle believes in him,” wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. “And he demands that. I feel like his preparation — every Monday, every Tuesday, he’ll hit up the guys, like, ‘Let’s watch some film together, make sure we’re on the same page.’

“So the biggest thing that stands out when I think of Brady Cook is his leadership and his confidence. And those are two things people can buy into.”

What’s working

Special teams. The unit has been a bright spot all season. Nick Folk, the 41-year-old kicker, is 27 of 28 on field goals and 21 of 21 on extra points. Austin McNamara has been a field-flipping punter in his first full NFL season. Williams and Kene Nwangwu have combined for three return TDs this season and are always a threat to score when teams actually kick to them.

What needs help

Third-down offense. The Jets went 2 for 15 on third down against the Saints, a dismal showing that largely contributed to New York getting only 195 total yards of offense. For the season, the Jets are 27th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage at 35%.

Stock up

LB Jamien Sherwood. The Jets signed Sherwood to a three-year, $45 million contract extension in the offseason and he was voted a team captain. But he has not had as productive a season as expected in a new defensive scheme. Sherwood had his best game of the season Sunday under interim defensive coordinator Chris Harris, who took over last week for the fired Steve Wilks. Sherwood tied Quincy Williams for the team lead with 11 tackles and added a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure.

Stock down

LG John Simpson. The veteran offensive lineman had two penalties against the Saints, including a chop block late in the first quarter that wiped out a 4-yard scramble by Cook for a first down on third-and-1. Simpson, scheduled to be a free agent, has 11 accepted penalties this season, tied for second most in the NFL behind Chicago offensive tackle Darnell Wright’s 12.

Injuries

DT Jay Tufele was carted from the sideline with a foot injury and he’ll be evaluated throughout the week. … TE Mason Taylor (neck), LB Kiko Mauigoa (neck) and DL Eric Watts (concussion) sat out Sunday.

Key number

15 — The Jets have gone 15 games without an interception, the longest such drought in NFL history. By not getting one at New Orleans, New York broke a tie with San Francisco, which ended their 14-game drought earlier this season.

Next steps

The Jets finish their home schedule against the playoff-bound Patriots, who after going 4-13 last year serve as an example how things can flip for a franchise from one season to the next.

“For the fans, listen, it’s going to be a tough road,” Glenn said. “We knew that, but, man, the thing is, we know exactly what we’re doing and we do have a plan. Just don’t let go of the rope, I would say that.”

