Bo Nix’s 4 TD passes lead Broncos to 34-26 win over Packers, who lose Micah Parsons to injury

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos were slogging their way through a rare clunker Sunday against the Green Bay Packers when cornerback Pat Surtain II delivered the game-saving takeaway.

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year laid out for Jordan Love’s deep throw to Christian Watson and secured his first interception of an injury-marred season, one that sparked the Broncos’ playoff-clinching, come-from-behind 34-26 win Sunday.

“We may have to use him on offense some,” Bo Nix cracked.

Denver’s second-year QB actually had plenty of firepower. Nix tied a career high with four touchdown passes — connecting with Michael Bandy, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Lil’Jordan Humphrey — to lead the Broncos (12-2) to their 11th consecutive victory.

The Broncos clinched a playoff berth and moved a game ahead of New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They stayed two games ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

Green Bay lost star lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who went down with a non-contact knee injury while chasing down Nix. Parsons, who had energized the green and gold ever since his stunning trade from Dallas a week before the season opener, is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the severity of the injury hadn’t been confirmed by tests.

“I’m sickened,” Parsons, who forced a fumble on Denver’s opening drive, told the AP in a text message.

Parsons’ injury is a devastating blow to the Packers (9-4-1), who fell a half-game behind the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears ahead of their Soldier Field showdown next weekend.

Parsons was steps away from a sack when he suddenly pulled up and fell to the ground, grabbing at his left knee.

The Packers also lost Watson to a chest injury after Surtain fell on him following his third-quarter interception. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Watson went to a hospital for tests.

“I told the guys, ‘Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,’” LaFleur said. “Everybody’s going to have to elevate their play.”

The Packers opened the second half with a TD drive to take a 23-14 lead. After Denver went three-and-out, the Packers went for the kill shot with a deep throw to Watson on first down and Surtain came away with the ball, re-energizing both his sideline and the crowd.

“I think a play like that, a sudden turnover, just gets some adrenaline, gets some emotion back in the game,” said Nix, who capitalized on the takeaway by leading a touchdown drive that trimmed Denver’s deficit to 23-21.

“He’s had some ups and downs this season, he’s battled through it, and that was a Pat Surtain play right there. None many can make it,” Nix said. “Big-time players make big plays in big moments.”

Riley Moss also recorded his first interceptions of the season. The Broncos sacked Love three times and held the Packers to just one touchdown in four trips into the red zone while going 4 for 4 themselves.

After scoring on their first five drives, the Packers managed one field goal in their final half-dozen possessions. The others ended in a pair of picks, two turnovers on downs and a punt.

“We got a lot of fight,” Surtain said. “The Packers, they got a great team on both sides of the ball. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We kept reiterating that throughout the whole ball game: just finish, finish, finish and we’ll get the job done. … In order for us to be great, we’ve got to find a way to win those games.”

Surtain was one of several Broncos who comforted Parsons as the Packers’ medical personnel attended to him on the field.

“It’s very tough,” Surtain said. “Micah, he’s a great player in this league and when you see a player of his caliber go down, we feel for him.”

Seesaw game

The game featured a half-dozen lead changes.

“Well, we talked about it at halftime and we said that’s the habitat we’ve been living in,” said Broncos coach Sean Payton, whose team has pulled out nine one-score victories during its 11-game winning streak, the franchise’s longest since 2012.

“When you get comfortable operating in those games, you don’t think anything of it,” Payton added.

Happy homecoming, sort of

Former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus kicked field goals of 56, 23 and 35 yards to help the Packers take a 16-14 halftime lead and added a 37-yarder in the fourth quarter that pulled Green Bay within 27-26 before the Broncos iced it on R.J. Harvey’s 4-yard TD run.

Injuries

Packers: In addition to Parsons and Watson, TE Josh Whyle (concussion) and RT Zach Tom (knee) got hurt.

Broncos: Harvey (ribs) was injured late in the game. Also, ILB Justin Strnad (right ankle) and S Brandon Jones (pectoral) got hurt and didn’t return.

Up next

Packers. At Chicago on Saturday.

Broncos: Host Jacksonville next Sunday.

