Bills’ Josh Allen injures foot, but returns to game against Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen remained in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering an injury to his right foot during the second quarter.

The reigning NFL MVP was favoring the foot after being sacked by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Alex Wright for a 22-yard loss to the Buffalo 1-yard line with 60 seconds remaining in the first half. The half-sack gave Garrett 22 on the season, and needing one more to pass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the single-season mark.

Allen went up the middle for a 1-yard gain on the next play before the Bills punted.

Allen came to the sideline and took off his right shoe before going to the locker room. The Bills announced X-rays on Allen’s foot were negative and he was cleared to return.

