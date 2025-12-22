Bills defense overcomes deficiencies by continuing to come up big when it matters

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Like it or not, Bills coach Sean McDermott has come to terms with tolerating the…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Like it or not, Bills coach Sean McDermott has come to terms with tolerating the imperfections of Buffalo’s patchwork and injury-depleted defense for however many games left in the season — including the likelihood a playoff berth.

It’s not so much McDermott lowering his standards, but rather taking a cup half-full approach in defending a unit often criticized for its flaws rather than celebrated for its resilience.

A case in point came last week, when McDermott was reminded of how coordinator Bobby Babich used the word “disgusting” in referring to Buffalo allowing a season-high 246 yards rushing in a 35-31 win over New England.

Acknowledging the run defense has been a season-long concern, McDermott proceeded to outline how the unit has responded in the clutch.

He credited his staff and players for stepping up by saying: “It’s what you do when the moments are the brightest.”

“I know you want to focus on the negative,” McDermott added. “I’m going to stay focused on both ends of the spectrum, because that’s the perspective I have to have, and how you get things corrected.”

The bad and the good were once again apparent in a 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

It was a game in which the Bills allowed 160 yards rushing — the seventh time this season they’ve allowed 150 or more.

And yet, the defense stiffened when it mattered with two interceptions, twice limiting the Browns to field goals inside the red zone, and turning the ball over on downs at the Cleveland 30 on Greg Rousseau’s 14-yard sack with 5:02 left.

With Buffalo’s offense sputtering in managing just 62 yards and three points in the second half, the defense secured the win by leaving the Browns no choice but punting from their 1 on what became their final possession with 1:49 left.

This was emblematic of how Buffalo’s defense has performed for much of this season.

Though the Bills entered Monday ranking 31st against the run, 27th on third down, and tied for 16th in allowing nearly 23 points per outing, their second-half numbers are superior.

Buffalo is tied for fourth in the NFL in allowing an average nine points in the second half. Of the Bills’ 20 takeaways this season, 12 have come in the second half.

The production has been enough in helping Buffalo (11-4) become the NFL’s fifth team ever to reach 11 wins for six or more consecutive seasons. The Bills still have an outside chance of winning a sixth straight AFC East title in trailing New England (12-3), and have the inside track to clinch a seventh straight playoff berth, needing only a loss by Houston or Indianapolis.

Injuries are an issue, with edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson, and starting safety Taylor Rapp on IR. Starting tackle Ed Oliver, however, is on track to return after being sidelined by a torn left bicep in Week 8.

The ultimate question is whether the defense can hold up in the postseason or wilt as it’s done too many times in the past. In the past five times the Bills have been eliminated, including two AFC championship game appearances, they’ve allowed an average of 33 points, 426 yards and 150 yards rushing.

“Do we need to be more consistent? Yes. You can’t allow a team to do what they did,” McDermott said Sunday, before turning to the positives against Cleveland. “The takeaways, in addition to the adjustments by the staff in the fourth quarter in particular. The guys showed up and they made plays they needed to make.”

What’s working

A James Cook-led running game. In scoring twice and finishing with 117 yards rushing, the fourth-year player topped 100 for the ninth time this season. O.J. Simpson did so 11 times in 1973, and Cook is tied for second with Thurman Thomas (1992).

What needs help

Third down production. Buffalo converted just 2 of 8 third down opportunities, for its second-worst outing of the season after going 2 of 9 in a 24-14 loss to Atlanta.

Stock up

Rousseau. The fifth-year player had a season-high 2 1/2 sacks and was credited with a career-high seven quarterback hits.

Stock down

WR Keon Coleman. The 2024 second-round pick was a healthy scratch for the third time this season, including serving a one-game team suspension for being late to a meeting.

Injuries

LB Shaq Thompson did not return after hurting his neck. … S Jordan Poyer hurt his hamstring in the second half. … McDermott listed Josh Allen as day to day because of a sore right foot, though he expects the quarterback to play this weekend. Allen was hurt late in the second quarter against Cleveland before being cleared to finish the game.

Key number

24 — Number of TDs rushing the Bills have allowed this season — the second most in team history and two short of matching the franchise record set in a 14-game season in 1972.

Next steps

Brace to host the defending Super Bowl champion and two-time NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.